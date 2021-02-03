CHAMPAIGN — The first essential front-line workers trying to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Champaign County encountered an overwhelmed phone system, but calls were expected to taper off to a manageable level today and beyond.
The phone lines were overwhelmed Monday after vaccination times for this segment of the community were opened, with thousands of people trying to get through, according to Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
“The great news is there are a number of people who want to get this vaccine,” she said.
To eliminate the wait times on the phone, a new online option was launched at the end of the day Tuesday to request a callback to make an appointment.
Those who currently meet eligibility for vaccination in Champaign County can leave their names and phone numbers at bit.ly/Carlevaccinecallback.
Vaccination appointments opened Monday for grocery-store employees (baggers, cashiers, stockers, pick-up and customer service); people working in food and agriculture jobs; veterinary health employees; shelter and adult day care employees; manufacturing workers; postal workers; and those working in public transportation, including bus and taxi drivers, flight crews and ride-hailing services. These vaccinations are being done by Carle Health at the former Dress Barn store at 1901 N. Market St., C, by appointment only, and all appointments must be made over the phone.
Mullin said the online sign-up system used by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District for the other public vaccination site in Champaign, at the I Hotel and Conference Center, doesn’t work well with Carle’s patient portal system, MyCarle, so appointments at the former Dress Barn site must be made by phone.
The number to call is 217-902-6100.
About 2,000 people called for appointments in just a 30-minute window around 5:15 p.m. Monday, but there were still some appointment times Tuesday, Mullin said.
“We ask for continued patience,” she said.
One factor that is likely increasing the number of callers is that, while previous vaccination clinics for older adults were for Champaign County residents only, the county’s vaccine clinics for essential front-line workers can include anyone who lives or works in Champaign County, according to Mullin.
The phone lines are open for appointments from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, and vaccinations are being done seven days a week to get the large number of people in front-line worker jobs vaccinated, Mullin said.
“We’re staffing up our call center as much as possible,” she said.
For those who don’t get appointments this week, more vaccination appointments will open at this site in the weeks ahead.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said it will likely take several weeks to get all those vaccinations done.
“Appointments will be open as we get more vaccine,” she said.
Vaccinations for teachers and others working in education this week have all been scheduled and are progressing so well, this segment of vaccinations is expected to be all wrapped up by the end of the week, Pryde said.
In just the Champaign school district alone, 757 employees were vaccinated Monday, she said.
The health district plans to begin second vaccine doses for those 75 and up at the I Hotel site next week, Pryde said.