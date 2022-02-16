GIFFORD — One school bus driver in Gifford has resigned over the school district’s recent decision to make the wearing of face masks optional on school buses.
Cecelia Vermillion, a retired Gifford teacher who drove a school bus for the Gifford Grade School district for the past two years, said she resigned Sunday over the new policy that took effect this past Friday.
In her Feb. 13 letter to the school board, she said her resignation was effective immediately, and she was resigning with regret.
“I say ‘with regret’ because I truly enjoy this work,” she said. “However, I will not be a part of an organization that knowingly does not adhere to federal mandates and misrepresents my views to both the board and the news.”
Superintendent Jay Smith on Tuesday declined to discuss what he called a personnel matter.
He did say, however, that the mask-optional policy for school buses — one that followed making masks optional in the school building — was based on community support, school board support, driver support and “legal information.”
In an email last Friday, Smith told The News-Gazette that drivers gave him the OK on the new policy.
Vermillion, who taught in Gifford for 33 years, said Smith did ask her about the mask-optional policy beforehand in a parking lot, but she thought there was something in the works that would legally allow for consideration of that in the future.
“I thought he was asking me ‘What are your feelings down the road,’ and my response was ‘I wish you wouldn’t do that,’” she recalled.
Vermillion said she was unable to talk to Smith on Friday, since he wasn’t in that day, but she did speak to him Sunday. Smith asked when they could meet to talk, and she asked him if he was considering following the federal mandate, she said.
Based on his response, Vermillion said she told him they had nothing to talk about and she’d submit her resignation.
“I am most concerned that people will not understand,” Vermilion said. “I’m not engaging in an argument about whether masks are safe or unsafe, needed or not needed. I just think the federal mandate needs to be followed.”
Vermillion said she was “sickened” by a prior district issue involving former Superintendent Rod Grimsley, who came under fire in early 2018 for lapses in safety procedures and allegedly falsifying records of safety meetings.
“In 2017, documents were falsified incorrectly citing the district was following mandates,” Vermillion said in her resignation letter. “I do not know if this is the case in the decision to make masks an option on buses, but I am honestly concerned that once again disregarding mandates is occurring. I thought we were past giving a voice to not adhering to mandates as happened with our previous superintendent.”
Vermillion cited in her letter the Transportation Security Administration’s Aug. 20, 2021, order extending the mask requirement across all transportation networks in the U.S. through March 18. School buses are included.
Following is the current order of the U.S. Department of Education regarding masks on school buses:
“CDC issued an order requiring wearing masks on all public conveyances, including on school buses. Accordingly, regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, regardless of vaccination status, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s order.”