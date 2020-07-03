Coronavirus response | Going Fourth like never before
Traditionally, Fourth of July fireworks displays light up the skies in area communities, including the Champaign County Freedom Celebration.
But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s going from boom to fizzle: A Fourth of July like no other we have ever experienced, with no organized snap, crackle or pop.
That puts a frown on the face of Mark Jones.
Since 1998, Jones has been in charge in one of the area’s most popular fireworks shows.
Small-town Arthur (population 2,227) celebrates in a big way, routinely drawing 40,000-50,000 for its fireworks extravaganza at Jurgens Park. Concerns about COVID-19 forced village leaders to cancel this year’s show.
“We’re disappointed, of course,” he said. “But we also know every now and then, you have to do things for the good of the other individuals. This is a pandemic. There’s no question it’s highly contagious, and it could be passed at something like this.”
“We didn’t want to get anybody sick.”
There will be other fireworks shows in the future, Jones said.
“Let’s hope we get a vaccine so we can have it back next year,” he said.
In 1998, Jones had $5,000 for the show. The budget has grown to $40,000 for the fireworks with another $40,000 in donated items that make the event work.
”The fireworks budget has really exploded,” Jones said.
Jones didn’t light anything himself. He left that to the experts from Central States Fireworks, the same company that handles the Champaign County Freedom Celebration.
The cancellation impacts more than just fireworks fans. Local civic organizations filled their coffers by selling concessions at the event. The Arthur Women’s Club ran a stand with tasty fair food. Other vendors showed up in droves, creating a carnival-like atmosphere.
The community will miss the economic boost. Most of the cash flowed in from outside of Arthur.
“All these years I’ve walked around down there, I don’t see one person I know,” Jones said. “They are all from out of town, which is great.”
Past shows ran 24.5 minutes, featuring music simulcast by a Decatur radio station.
Though there won’t be a show for Jones to run, he will still see fireworks — at home.
Jones is planning a private celebration for family and friends at his Arthur farm. There aren’t many other options.
“I don’t think anybody is having a show that I’ve heard of,” Jones said. “Champaign, in my opinion, had the best show.”
Across the border
On Tuesday, Shelton Discount Fireworks in Covington, Ind., was hopping.
A steady stream of customers, few wearing masks or social distancing, pushed full red carts out the door.
Inside, the store was packed with folks looking for bottle rockets, fountains and Roman candles. You can buy items named Cosmic Chaos, Heart Attack and Disturbing The Peace.
The parking lot was full, with license plates from several states.
Role of police
How do area police feel about firecrackers and bottle rockets?
“Fireworks, in large part, are illegal in the state of Illinois,” Urbana Deputy Chief Rich Surles said. “I can’t speak to the intent behind the legislation, but I presume it is a safety issue.
“Normally, we would encourage people to go see public displays, but obviously because of COVID, those are being canceled. Unfortunately, there are going to be less fireworks around that people can appropriately enjoy.
“That being said, we are not naive and we understand some folks are going to go off and purchase fireworks. In those cases, we would encourage them to use them safely. At the end of the day, that’s really the only thing that matters.”
You won’t go to jail for shooting off fireworks.
“If we were take enforcement action, it would come in the form of a ticket,” Surles said.
Fireworks veteran
Jack Scott runs a wholesale fireworks company in Bethany, an hour southwest of C-U. The 72-year-old has been in the industry since the mid-1970s. He has never seen a year like this.
“We’ve been in this warehouse every day, all June, taking care of business,” Scott said.
He isn’t surprised by the rush on fireworks.
“We’ve all been cooped up for three months,” Scott said. “The old American spirit of our freedoms may play into it. This is our Independence Day celebration. Those that love their fireworks also bleed red, white and blue.”
Nationally, he said consumer fireworks sales are up 500 to 600 percent over last year.
“Sales are up across the country and people are going to light up the night on the Fourth of July,” Scott said.
The bulk of the fireworks Scott sells come from China.
“Many of my suppliers ... are running out of product,” Scott said.
Scott plans to watch the Macy’s Fourth of July show on his big-screen TV.
“That is absolutely spectacular,” Scott said.
Scott is a big fan of the Arthur show. He calls it a “phenomenon.”
“They are the flagship in East Central Illinois,” he said. “When people talk about a massive and beautiful fireworks display, it’s synonymous with Arthur.”
When it comes to using fireworks, Ford preaches to his customers to handle with care.
“My hope, my prayer is that those that are going to be shooting fireworks are safe,” Scott said. “The best show, be it backyard or Arthur or Macy’s, is a safe show.”
In Danville ...
Danville fireworks enthusiasts have a couple of options this weekend. On Friday, Turtle Run Golf Club has its annual show.
On Saturday, the city of Danville and the village of Tilton are hosting a fireworks show at Danville Stadium.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. asks the public to follow social-distancing guidelines and maintain 6 feet between groups.
The TBT Band is scheduled to play outside before the show starts. Food trucks will be available at the event, which is free.
In Tuscola ...
Tuscola’s long-standing fireworks show at Ervin Park is going on hiatus because of COVID-19.
The city came up with a weeklong celebration called Sparks in the Park. It starts Saturday with a virtual 5K. Participants have a week to complete their run on their own.
“It’s more of a camaraderie thing,” marketing coordinator Anna Nelson said. “We’re asking people to share their photos and get involved while also staying socially distanced.”
There is also a city-wide scavenger hunt that continues through the weekend. On Tuesday, the Tuscola Public Library is conducting bingo online via Zoom. There is a downtown walking tour, with booklets available for purchase at Flesor’s Candy Kitchen and the Douglas County Museum.
Nelson said she wants the events to provide a morale boost.
“Something special for the kids to look forward to,” she said.
And in 2021?
“We’re hoping next year we’ll be back to normal,” Nelson said.