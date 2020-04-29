CHAMPAIGN — Golf courses across the state are set to reopen Friday after they were forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll reopen after more than a month idle, but only following strict guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Tee times have to be spaced 15 minutes apart and can only be booked online or via a phone call.
The maximum size for a group is now a twosome instead of a foursome.
Flagsticks cannot be removed from the cup, and rakes for sand traps won’t be available either.
Practice greens and driving ranges will also remain closed.
And social distancing on the course will remain a necessity.
“We’re just following the strict guidelines — what the governor gave us,” said Tom Wilks, general manager and head golf professional at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul. “Do I think everything is right? No, but we’re all happy here in Champaign County to be open, honestly. It’s tough to say anything different until we get the ball rolling on Friday. Until we get going and see what issues come up we have to take care of, we’ll address that when we start opening up.”
One somewhat unclear guideline from the state concerns the use of golf carts. Legends Golf Course supervisor Ben Flescher said the nine-hole executive course in west Champaign would be walking only. Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet is also walking only. However, a golf cart can be rented in the case of a disability — but only after a doctor’s note or disability tag is shown to a staff member.
Willow Pond will also allow carts in limited situations.
“In the guidelines they say if you have a physical disability or limitation, (but) they’re not going any further with that,” Wilks said about renting carts. “That’s a wide open question. I know who can’t make it around. I’m taking care of my members first just due to the fact they paid that upfront membership fee. They’re the first that should get out. As this plays on through this week and into the next week with more public coming out it’s a wait-and-see situation.”
Wilks said he’s kept in contact with other golf courses in the area about the guidelines put forth by the state to reopen and how they’ll manage that. Following the guidelines as they currently stand, he said, would be important.
“We’re going to do that to a ‘T,’” Wilks continued. “With golf courses doing that in Champaign County I’ve already talked to, hopefully we’ll see more of a relaxed way of doing things the next couple weeks. That’s our goal with the (Chicago District Golf Association) itself.”
Lake of the Woods general manager Chris Edmondson said one of the trickier details to get ready for Friday’s reopening was managing tee times. He’s had to rework his online form to account for the change from foursomes to twosomes and for the 15 minutes necessary between tee times compared to Lake of the Woods’ typical nine-minute gap.
“More computer and technological type stuff to get it up and ready to go,” Edmondson said. “There’s also a lot of phone calls and explaining to patrons how this is going to work and why this is being put in place. These aren’t just our rules. These are the rules for all of Illinois.”
Even the expanded period between tee times won’t eliminate one potential problem when it comes to social distancing on the golf course. Twosomes instead of foursomes should help maintain a steady pace of play, but some golfers simply play faster than others.
It’s something Wilks said he’ll monitor at Willow Pond.
“There’s not going to be people playing through, which could cause a little friction out there,” Wilks said. “It will be my job on the first tee to say, ‘This is about enjoying the outdoors. It’s not about getting in a quick round.’ We’re lucky to be out on the golf course enjoying the sunshine. As they get on top of each other out there, they’ll have to control their distance.”
Actually seeing golfers on the course, though, will be a welcome sight after golf courses were forced to close in March.
“It will be a positive sign that I think we’re heading in the right direction that they feel confident enough that we can open up again,” Edmondson said. “After five weeks of not seeing any faces other than a couple coworkers, it will be good to look out there and see our customers with smiles on their faces because they’re able to play golf.”
Wilks agreed.
“This is what we’re in the job for,” he said. “To be out in a 100-acre field scattered outside, we’ll take what we can get right now. I know a lot of golfers are excited to get out — not just for the game, but to get outside and out of their house.”
Golfers will return to what should be immaculate courses. Edmondson said maintenance crews were considered essential workers, so typical course management continued like mowing. No golfers the past month-plus also allowed Lake of the Woods to aerate all of its fairways, tee boxes and greens quicker than if they had to contend with a full course of play.
“Our maintenance staff has been keeping it all pretty much ready to go,” Flescher said about the work at Legends, which also took advantage of an open course to aerate. “In April, you can’t let them sit. there’s too much growth going on. For it to actually get a rest in April is pretty amazing. One less month of stress on the course, but we’re ready to open. It will be comforting seeing players on the course again.”
Wilks used the word “plush” to describe the current state at Willow Pond.
“That’s a good word for golfers,” he said with a laugh. “They’re going to get a heck of an experience of a great, great maintained golf course right now. That goes a long ways. Hopefully we kick out of this and get going by June 1 and everything’s back to normal.”