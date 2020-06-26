CHAMPAIGN — Attention all kids with pent-up energy: The swings and slides are back in business.
Park playgrounds officially reopened this morning as Illinois entered Phase 4 of a five-phase reopening plan.
Phase 4, which permits the reopening of outdoor recreation, is as far as reopening is going to go for a while.
As it stands now, the state won’t advance to its final Phase 5 until a coronavirus vaccine is developed or there’s an effective COVID-19 treatment or no new cases over a sustained period.
In preparation for this morning, the Champaign Park District planned to remove taping and other barriers from its closed-off outdoor areas Thursday night, according to spokeswoman Chelsea Norton.
Reopening playgrounds is “really exciting,” she said.
“People are begging for playgrounds,” Norton said. “They have been, the entire time.”
If you plan to head to a park, bring your face masks and maybe something to quench your thirst. Restrooms and other indoor facilities and drinking fountains will continue to be off-limits.
Also advised is washing hands before you head to a park, using hand sanitizer before and after using play equipment, avoiding congregating and wearing face coverings when you can’t maintain 6-foot distances from others.
Outdoor play surfaces aren’t — and won’t be — sanitized, Norton said.
“You just sort of play at your own risk,” she said.
Along with playgrounds, reopening today for public use are baseball and softball fields, basketball and volleyball courts, football fields, soccer fields and picnic shelters, Norton said.
Splash pads and Sholem Aquatic Center will remain closed for now, she said.
The Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center will also remain closed, but planning is underway to get the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center reopened, possibly in mid-July, according to Urbana Park District Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
“Staffing is key,” he said. “We don’t have staffing right now.”
While playgrounds will be reopening officially, that won’t change things for those who have been disregarding the restrictions throughout the pandemic, Bartlett said.
“What we’ve seen is people have been using playgrounds from the beginning,” he said. “We have not been successful in keeping people out of playgrounds.”
The reopening of outdoor recreation under Phase 4 is “a bit thin on details,” and a lot of questions remain, Bartlett said.
The Urbana Park District has been getting guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on how to proceed with a safe reopening and is also coordinating plans with the Champaign Park District, he said. Many people in the local community use parks in both cities, regardless of where they live.
Bartlett said the Urbana Park District is still waiting to hear from the health district whether outdoor drinking fountains can go back into use, but won’t be able to reopen restrooms because there isn’t staff available to handle the frequent cleanings that would be required.
For now, he said, “we’ll continue to use port-a-potties.”
It’s likely the Urbana Park District will be putting up signs in parks advising the public about safe use, Bartlett said.
“Just to let people figure out for themselves is not a good plan,” he said.