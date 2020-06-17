CHAMPAIGN — As Illinois moves closer to a likely Phase 4 reopening this month, the Stephens Family YMCA and gyms and fitness centers statewide are preparing to restart activities that have been on hold.
Expect some things to look a bit different than they did pre-pandemic.
Already reopened for limited activities, the YMCA in Champaign plans to fully reopen, with modifications, July 6, according to CEO Jeff Scott.
That’s provided that the state moves into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan on June 26, the earliest date that is currently projected.
Illinois moved to Phase 3 of Pritzker’s five-phase reopening plan at the end of May, which brought back such closed businesses as non-essential retail, outdoor dining at restaurants and personal-care services.
Phase 4 will further open the door to allow indoor service at bars and restaurants and the reopenings of gyms, cinemas, theaters and schools.
The YMCA is currently open for four kinds of activities, including outdoor fitness classes of 10 or less, one-on-one personal training, lap swimming with one person per lane and essential child care/day camp for about 60 kids spread out in seven different rooms, Scott said.
With the next phase of reopening, the wellness area will reopen, though with some changes so people will be exercising 6 feet apart.
Every other cardio machine will be blocked off to help maintain that distance, Scott said.
And to further help prevent the spread of virus, every piece of equipment will be triple-sanitized before it’s touched by another person, he said. Each user will wipe it down before and after using it and a staff member will also clean the equipment in between users.
Wearing masks will be required inside the facility, though officials are still evaluating whether the use of masks for outdoor activities will still be required, Scott said.
As summer temperatures rise, wearing masks outdoors while working out becomes a bit less realistic, he said.
With the launch of Phase 4, many of the YMCA’s 130 fitness classes currently being held outdoors will move back indoors, Scott said.
That’s one reason it won’t jump into Phase 4 the first day the state allows it, he said. Classes will need to be rescheduled, once there’s assurance that Illinois is, in fact, moving on to Phase 4.
Returning members can also expect some capacity limits, which may be up to 50 people per area. But swimming is likely to continue as laps only while guidance for social distancing and other safety measures in pools is still being worked out at the state level, Scott said.
One issue the YMCA doesn’t face is rehiring.
Scott said the organization kept its 325 employees paid during the closure months, and lost only a few who decided to take other jobs.
“But those numbers are very minimal,” he said.
Not so minimal has been the 40 percent of YMCA members who haven’t continued their membership during the lockdown months.
Currently, there are about 900 paying memberships — some individual, some family — that were either terminated or placed on hold for a small monthly fee, with many saying they’d return when the YMCA reopens, Scott said.
He hopes those members will return, he said, but he also fully understands it’s been a difficult time for families, some of whom have been hit financially by pandemic job losses.
“We’ve been super blessed to have 60 percent of them stick with us,” he said.