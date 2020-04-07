Coronavirus response | Hair too long? ‘Tough it out’
On the long list of essential services during the time of the coronavirus, hairstylists and barbers didn’t make Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s cut.
The Illinois governor will get no argument from Champaign’s Danny Atteberry, who has been cutting hair for 35 years.
“A ponytail is not going to kill anybody,” Atteberry said. “Everything I’ve seen and read about from the CDC and World Health Organization, I would say that maybe they waited too long to make this decision.”
Atteberry has advice for those desperate for a cut: “It’s hair, not a kidney. Don’t worry about it. Tough it out.”
Atteberry, the owner and operator of Danny’s Hair Studio, has shut down his home-based business — for now.
Atteberry’s salon is in a former guestroom in his home near Hessel Park. He is a Centennial High School and Illini Barber College graduate.
Most of Atteberry’s clients have been understanding and supportive of his decision to close.
“I think functioning adults can generally put themselves in somebody else’s shoes,” Atteberry said.
Except ...
“One client, who kind of was following the ridiculous narrative of ‘It’s a hoax.’ I said ‘Well, maybe it’s a hoax for you, but it’s not a hoax for me.’ That was the end of that conversation.”
Atteberry decided to close down the salon on March 13.
He sent letters to all of his clients, telling them “if they need anything they can reach out to me.” He continues to sell hair care products.
Like Atteberry, longtime Champaign stylist Lia Roberts has gone on hiatus.
“I’m canceling appointments,” Roberts said.
Because her salon is in her home, near Bottenfield Elementary, Roberts wondered if she would be allowed to remain open.
The nature of the profession makes social distancing impossible.
“There’s no way I can be 6 feet away from you,” Roberts said. “I’m not working on their toes. I’m working on their face, which is where all this stuff happens.”
Sylists welcome a wave of different clients. Roberts, who has been in the business for 35 years, sees 25 to 35 weekly.
And she has been working just three days a week.
“Whoever you see in your circle, you’re exposed to them and then you expose me,” Roberts said.
“Then I expose my almost-80-year-old mother-in-law and my 90-year-old father. Then, it goes back on you.
“You see this lightbulb go off.”
Roberts closed her business March 23.
Roberts had more bookings set for this week, but when Pritzker’s stay-at-home order was extended until May, she decided to close until given the go-ahead to reopen by the state.
Roberts and Atteberry look forward to cutting hair again.
“Absolutely,” Atteberry said. “I haven’t done what I’ve done for as long as I’ve done it without loving it.”
“Some of my clients, I’ve been doing for 30-plus years. They are like family,” Roberts said. “So it will be great when I can see everyone and talk to them.”
News-Gazette