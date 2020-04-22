GIBSON CITY — Weather forecasts the first week of May call for clear skies and temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s. Perfect conditions to sit outside and watch the latest blockbuster movie.

If only ...

Mike Harroun, longtime owner of the Harvest Moon Drive-In, wants to be screening films. Now.

But the Ford County Public Health Department “won’t let me be open,” Harroun said.

Harroun has been trying to get the go-ahead.

“I called them, and at first they said ‘No.’ Then they called me and said ‘Yes,’” he said. “Then they called me back and said ‘Definitely not.’

“I feel like they’ve just got a lot of pressure on them.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all nonessential businesses to remain closed through the end of the month. Drive-in theaters didn’t make the “essential” cut. Harroun doesn’t have a beef with the Ford County Public Health Department.

“I think they’re just doing their job,” he said. “We’ve always run a nice, clean place. Our scores have already been in the 99, 100” range.

If the department points out a problem, Harroun said he fixes it.

“I never argue, I just do exactly what they tell me they want,” Harroun said.

Asked for comment, health department employee Lana Sample referred to Pritzker’s executive order, which denotes that “all places of public amusement” should be closed. Movie and other theaters were mentioned.

Harroun is eager to get back in business and has been writing letters to the governor and state legislators.

“Asking them to consider it,” Harroun said. “I would think we should be able to open because you’re in your car.”

Harvest Moon has spaces for 500 cars. Harround wants to leave every other spot open, allowing for social distancing.

“You wouldn’t be too close to anybody,” Harroun said. “It would be way more than 6 feet (apart). I don’t see any problem there.”

If allowed to open, Harvest Moon would have a limited menu at its concession stand. The popular carousel would be closed. So would the train. Restroom access would be limited.

“We have a plan set in place,” Harroun said.

Harvest Moon wouldn’t be alone.

“There are other drive-ins that are open,” he said. “Over 20 of them (in the U.S.). They are doing a great business. They are open seven days and they’re selling out.”

In Illinois, the McHenry Outdoor Drive-In Theater announced plans to open May 1 with “The Flintstones” and “Jurassic Park” scheduled.

“I’m hoping if they can open, they might consider letting me open,” Harroun said.

Harroun is hearing from the public.

“People are getting cabin fever,” Harroun said.

Harvest Moon is entering its 31st year in operation. In the past, Harroun opened the last weekend of March.

Crowds in the spring depended in large part on the weather.

“This last Saturday was nice. It would have been a good night,” Harroun said.

When the school year ended in early June, Harvest Moon ran shows every night.

Right now, it’s missing revenue “that we’ll never get back,” Harroun said. “I think a lot of businesses won’t survive.”

Harroun’s two sons, Ben and Will, help him run the family business. There are seven employees, who are all being paid.

“I can’t do it forever,” Harroun said.

There is a bright side to being closed unexpectedly: a chance to catch up with some overdue projects.

“Trimming the bushes, painting the poles,” Harroun said. “All the little things that you just never find time for is all getting done.”

Because of the drive-in’s sound capability, churches in the area have reached out to Harroun and asked to use his facility.

“We’d do it,” Harroun said. “We had a doctor call the health department, and they turned him flat down. That makes no sense to me.”

Harroun has been told by the health department that he isn’t allowed to have more than 10 people on the property.

“Come on,” he said. “You go to Walmart, do you see more than 10 cars in the parking lot?”

Harroun had movies lined up for the spring and summer. But the distributors pulled the releases.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” “Black Widow,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and the latest James Bond thriller, “No Time to Die,” have all been delayed.

Harroun is not on the hook to pay for movies he can’t show.

If Harvest Moon is allowed to open soon, Harroun said “I would find something” to show.

“I think we’d be busy because people need to get out,” he said.

Harroun’s been in the business for more than three decades. The coronavirus pandemic is another challenge.

“This has been the most unusual year I’ve ever had to deal with,” Harroun said. “I’m not a lone soldier here. I do see a little light at the end of my tunnel. I don’t know about the indoors. They’re really going to be in trouble.”

Businesses near Harvest Moon have closed, including a chocolate shop.

“If it was normal, they would have had a booming business for Easter,” Harroun said.

Harroun said Harvest Moon’s business in recent years has been “real good.” The drive-in has undergone multiple upgrades.

He’s hoping for the best.

“My goal is to open the first week of May,” he said. “Limited, of course. This year will be unlike any other year, but I think we can make it work. I really think we’d have sell-out crowds. We’re going to let people bring in their own food.”

What would Harroun like to tell the governor?

“We can make this work,” he said. “Give the people something to do.”

Though concerts and sports don’t allow for social distancing, “this (drive-in) is one of the events that you can actually do. You’d be in your own car,” he said.

Harroun said he doesn’t want to “put anybody in jeopardy.”

“The last thing I want to be is the guy out there getting people sick,” he said.