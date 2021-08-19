CHAMPAIGN — It’s multiple outbreaks in Champaign County communities, not among returning University of Illinois students, that are currently driving up COVID-19 cases in the county, a Champaign-Urbana Public Health District official said Wednesday.
There were 150 new cases reported Wednesday in Champaign County. Adding new cases reported Monday and Tuesday gives a total of 278 so far this week.
“We just have a lot of cases, a lot of outbreaks,” said health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
Pryde didn’t name specific locations, but did say they span several categories, among them long-term-care facilities, day care facilities, camps, businesses, manufacturing plants and sports activities.
As of Wednesday, Champaign County had 851 active cases, 70 more than the day before.
There were 24 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, six more than on Tuesday.
Over the past two days, there have been 5,937 new COVID-19 tests reported.
Pryde said there are people wearing face masks again in several places around the community. But other than in schools, requiring masks in public places in Champaign County wouldn’t keep local hospitals from being overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients, she said, because those hospitals serve patients from multiple counties.
Of the 84 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Carle Health’s system as of Monday, 65 were at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Of those, 16 were in intensive care.
Here are the ZIP codes with the most active cases Wednesday:
- Champaign 61821: 133
- Champaign 61822: 115
- Urbana 61802: 106
- Champaign 61820: 104
- Rantoul 61866: 94
- Mahomet 61853: 74