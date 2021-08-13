CHAMPAIGN — Fully vaccinated people have accounted for 14 percent of Champaign County’s known COVID-19 cases since July 1, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
And while the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases have been among the unvaccinated, health experts are nonetheless advising even fully vaccinated people to resume some precautions they may have abandoned in light of the recent surge in delta-variant infections.
The health district on Thursday planned to post a new guidance for hosting or attending indoor or outdoor events and gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, parties, weddings and fairs.
The safest outdoor gatherings are in expanded venues with extra spacing, with everyone vaccinated and vaccine status being checked, according to the guidance.
Kids under 12 and immunocompromised people at outdoor events should wear masks, and mask rules should apply to everyone if there will be crowding and sustained close contact with others.
The safest indoor gatherings are described as those held with windows open or in a building with an improved ventilation system, with everyone attending vaccinated and wearing masks — and again, vaccination status should be checked.
And whether the gathering is indoors or outdoors, hand-sanitizing stations should be available for all.
“Anything outside of these recommendations are not considered safe at this time due to the nature of delta variant and the surge of cases locally,” the health district’s guidance states.
In Champaign County, there have been 1,137 cases among the unvaccinated and 185 cases among fully vaccinated people since July 1, the health district said.
University of Illinois epidemiologist Rebecca Smith advises putting these numbers into perspective by considering that since about half of Champaign County’s population is vaccinated, each of those two case totals came from a pool of 105,558 people.
The other question to consider is whether the delta variant is more capable of infecting vaccinated people, “and it looks like yes,” Smith said. “But it’s not appearing to be better at causing illness and particularly severe illness in vaccinated people.”
Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the agency has found some COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people in outbreak investigations, and those people hadn’t been ill at all.
“We still test vaccinated people, because they can still spread it,” she said.
Whether fully vaccinated people need to take extra precautions while the highly infectious delta variant is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases depends on who you are and what you do, Smith said.
She advises teachers — who are spending their days with kids too young to be vaccinated — and employees with public-facing jobs to wear high-quality, high-filtration masks, such as KN95 respirator masks, she said. Those masks are similar to N95 respirator masks but easier to obtain, she said.
Still, Smith said, “the important thing is to find a mask you will wear.”
For gatherings, “my best recommendation is, if you can, move it outside. If you can, restrict it to people who are vaccinated. If you can do both, even better,” she said.
Smith said she doesn’t advise being in crowded indoor places for anyone right now.
That doesn’t mean avoiding being out in public, she said. It means being judicious about where you’re going and how much time you’ll spend there, and doing the normal things you can do without exposing yourself to too much shared air, she said.
“The biggest advice I have for the vaccinated right now is, while the vaccine protects you against serious illness in most cases, it is evident that fully vaccinated people who become infected with delta can transmit it,” she said.
Pryde said everyone should be wearing masks indoors in businesses and workplaces, though wearing masks is still her best advice and not a mandate, along with getting vaccinated.
“I’d rather not have to require masks, because we all know what we need to do,” she said.
Good mask and vaccination policies will protect against an outbreak, Pryde said.
The health district is offering vaccinations five days a week on a walk-in basis at its headquarters at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
It is also ready to begin offering booster vaccinations to those who are immunocompromised, as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves that, Pryde said.
“As soon as that happens, we’ll be ramping up vaccine again in our community,” she said.