CHAMPAIGN — Once said to be a critical public-health tool for controlling the spread of COVID-19, contact tracing has become a shadow of its former self.
The Illinois Department of Public Health discontinued both its contract pool of contact tracers and its practice of calling those who tested positive as of May 31.
Now the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is set to do likewise, starting Aug. 15.
The change began at the federal level in February, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced universal case investigation and contact tracing were no longer recommended for COVID-19.
Case investigators and contact tracers have been employed since early in the pandemic to contact those who test positive to identify their close contacts and monitor positive cases in isolation and contacts in quarantine.
The local health district had 76 contact tracers in November 2020 and was still hiring more, but that operation has been winding down, with just 15 people remaining in the COVID-19 unit, according to Stacia Simmons, the agency's communicable-diseases investigator.
Come Aug. 15, she’ll be handling that function alone — along with two communicable-disease investigators who are currently focusing more on monkeypox and other diseases, she said.
Simmons said the changes are based both on discontinued state funding and a change in policy. The health district has been one of the few in the state to continue COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing this long, she said.
The state “has been advising public health departments to shift their focus,” Simmons said.
“While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced and resources are being reallocated,” health district Administrator Julie Pryde said.
“This is not a reason to be complacent,” Pryde said. “Rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Both Simmons and University of Illinois epidemiologist Rebecca Smith said contact tracing remains an important tool, but — as with other measures, such as masking, social distancing and testing — the focus has shifted to the individual for keeping themselves safe and protecting others.
“From a public-health perspective, not a lot has changed,” Smith said. “From a political perspective, a lot has changed.”
Smith said she’s sorry to see contact tracing operations end, “because it is such an essential tool.”
At the same time, she said, she can understand because it’s also expensive and difficult.
“It is very labor intensive,” she said.
The health district continues to offer the community support in terms of guidance, and remains available to answer questions, Simmons said.
It’s important to notify your own close contacts when you test positive and urge them to test, she said.
Cases are currently surging. As of the state health department's latest update on Friday, 97 of the state’s 102 counties were at an elevated transmission level, with 66 said to be at a high transmission level, including all of East Central Illinois.
Under the change made June 1 by the state health agnecy, those with positive cases reported in the Illinois National Electronic Disease Surveillance System are receiving automated messages giving them the option to either go to a website link or call an automated line for additional guidance on isolation, contact notification and resource availability. The change didn’t affect investigation of cases in congregate-living facilities.
“Universal contact tracing and individual COVID-19 case investigations were implemented as a tool to slow transmissions. However, the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines, at-home testing kids and updated isolation and quarantine guidance has prompted a revised public health approach not unique to Illinois," the state agency announced in spring.
In explaining its own rationale for changing its policy in February, the CDC included such factors as the increased use of self-tests allowing people with COVID-19 to notify their own close contacts, the emergence of variants with shorter incubation periods and rapid transmissions, significant numbers of asymptomatic or mild cases, and the high volume of reported cases.
In other changes being implemented Aug. 15 by the local health district, officials said it will no longer be able to provide hotel rooms as alternative housing for residents who test positive and will no longer be offering food assistance to people who “shelter in place” at home.
Officials also said antigen tests will be available for long-term-care and other congregate-living facilities to test symptomatic residents, but the health district won’t have resources to provide testing for surveillance purposes.