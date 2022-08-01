CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will discontinue contact tracing for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15.
“While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced and resources are being reallocated,” said health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
“This is not a reason to be complacent,” she said. “Rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
Also starting Aug. 15, the health district will no longer be providing hotel rooms as alternative housing and food assistance to people who test positive for COVID-19.