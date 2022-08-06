CHAMPAIGN — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, improving ventilation has been encouraged as one of the tools to help lower exposure to viral particles spread through the air.
Holding gatherings outdoors, opening windows indoors and improving air filtration have all been recommended, but not all families can afford a pricey HEPA air cleaner, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Enter University of Illinois graduate student/public health district employee Marco Ciaccio, who has built over 100 Corsi-Rosenthal box units, which are do-it-yourself air cleaning systems said to reduce indoor exposure to particles containing COVID-19 virus and other air particles, such as dust and smoke.
The public health district has been giving these units away for free to anyone who wants one, and dozens are still available.
Ciaccio, who is working on a master’s degree in epidemiology and making the boxes during a summer internship for the public health district, said he’s made about 125 Corsi-Rosenthal box units and hopes to still make 100 more.
Just over 50 of the first batch have been given away, and the rest remain available for the asking, he said.
The Corsi-Rosenthal box consists of a box fan placed on top of a box made of four filters with a cardboard base, held together with duct tape.
“It sucks in the dirty air through the air filters and blows clean air out of the top,” Ciaccio said. “It’s good at filtering out smoke, allergens and COVID-19 and other pathogens.”
The filters being used are MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) 14-rated. HEPA filters have a MERV rating of 17 or higher, but according to the Environmental Protection Agency, a MERV 13 or higher can trap smaller particles, including viruses.
Ciaccio, who has worked for the public health district since November 2020 and been part of its COVID-19 response team, said he began building Corsi-Rosenthal box units in May at the suggestion of Robert Davies, the district’s director of planning and research.
After building so many, he can turn them out fairly quickly, Ciaccio said.
“I have a little bit of a system that I’ve got down now,” he said. “I could probably knock one out in about 15 minutes.”
These units will be most effective in smaller areas, such as a bedroom or small office, he said. But they’re portable, so they could be moved around the house, depending on where people are congregating.
“It’s very light, actually,” Ciaccio said.
While the boxes will fit in most cars, he said he’s also willing to deliver them to people who can’t cart them home.
Pryde said the public health district would like to get these boxes into as many places as it can.
Some are going soon to Cunningham Township to be used by families staying in emergency shelter locations.
Some will go to the eight units the township has in downtown Urbana for families referred by the Urbana school district or Crisis Nursery, and some will go to medically-fragile people being put up in motel rooms, said township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth.
As soon as she saw one, Chynoweth said, “I said, ‘please, could we get some of those boxes.’”
Families will be able to take the boxes with them when they move into permanent housing, and the township hopes to replace them for the next residents moving in, she said.