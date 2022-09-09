CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has expanded first eligibility to sign up for the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster to age 50 and older.
The health district had previously reserved first appointments for those 65 and up, but under revised plans announced Friday, the age limit was lowered.
The health district plans to further lower the age limit to 12 and up starting Wednesday.
Appointment times begin Monday for the newly authorized Moderna and Pfizer bivalent shots.
The updated boosters include protection for both the original virus strain and for the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 that are currently causing most COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
The health district is administering the updated shots at its headquarters at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
To sign up for an appointment: https://bit.ly/3RJHR7J