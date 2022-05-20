CHAMPAIGN — Newly approved COVID-19 booster shots for kids 5-11 will be available through the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District starting Monday.
Parents can sign their kids up for booster shot appointments at https://bit.ly/cuphdkidboosters.
Booster shots for kids will also be available through OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare and Carle Health doctors’ offices by appointment and at pharmacies.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval Thursday for Pfizer booster shots for kids 5-11.
To be eligible for a booster, kids must be at least five months past their second dose of the initial vaccine, according to the health district.