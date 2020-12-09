URBANA — An Urbana restaurant that has remained open for indoor dining in violation of a statewide COVID-19 mitigation order was turning customers away, at least temporarily, Wednesday morning after local health officials warned that they’d be seeking a court order.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District removed the food permit of Apple Dumplin', 2014 N. High Cross Road, for continuing to serve indoors, but the restaurant continued to operate without the permit, according to health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
Restaurant owner Jim Flanigan said he didn’t believe the health district has the authority to remove his food permit and that a judge would need to order that. Pryde said that’s not the case, and the health district was working with the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office to seek a court order backing up its enforcement action.
Flanigan declined to comment about turning customers away in the parking lot, but said he was in touch with his attorney and the situation could well change by later in the day.
Earlier Wednesday, Flanigan contended it’s not illegal to serve indoors, and that he believes Gov. J.B. Pritzker would have had to turn to the state Legislature to pass a law banning indoor restaurant and bar service beyond 30 days of the original order back in March.
He said the health district told him last Thursday that his food permit would be removed, but he passed his health inspection without issues Nov. 24.
“To me, it doesn’t matter,” he said about his food permit being removed. “Even if they did, they did it wrongly."
Flanigan said Apple Dumplin' has enforced capacity limits, sanitized and maintained 6-foot distances in its dining room.
“I’m standing up for my employees,” he said. “I’m not going to lay these people off three weeks before Christmas.”
Flanigan also said he’s lost 60 percent of his sales this year, and his business model doesn’t work well selling for carry-out only. He’s the “little guy” in this scenario, Flanigan contended.
“They come after us because we’re the easy ones. We don’t have the money to fight back,” he said.