CHAMPAIGN — With more Illinois counties at an elevated risk level for transmission of COVID-19 and a new omicron offshoot gaining a foothold across the country, local public health officials are planning to make sure upcoming summer camps in the area are supplied with plenty of rapid tests.
Many in-person camps are resuming after a couple of years off during the pandemic, so the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is supplying them with rapid tests to have on hand.
That way, a child who turns up with symptoms can be tested immediately and sent home if the test is positive, according to Awais Vaid, the health district’s deputy administrator.
The first known cases of the new and more infectious omicron offshoot, BA.2.12.1, were detected in Champaign County in the first week of April, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state does further testing on handfuls of cases to classify virus variants, and eight of 48 samples from Champaign County last month were BA.2.12.1.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.2.12.1 now accounts for 47.5 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with omicron subvariant BA.2 accounting for nearly 51 percent of all new cases. The newer strain is expected to become dominant in weeks.
With less testing being reported these days, public health officials know COVID-19 cases in the community are being undercounted, Vaid said.
But here’s what’s known from available data:
For the first 17 days of this month, Champaign County had 958 new cases, and the number of currently active cases on any given day in the past couple of weeks has been in the 600-800 range.
As of Tuesday, there were 17 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carle Health, which updates its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Mondays, most recently reported 37 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across its system — 29 of them at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana — and none in intensive care.
That none were in intensive care is a good sign and may reflect that older and more vulnerable adults are taking precautions, Vaid said.
Many of the newer cases in Champaign County are arising from school-age kids and children in day care who are bringing the infection home, he said.
As of the state’s most recent update, the current counties considered to be at the medium transmission risk level are Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, DeWitt, DuPage, Ford, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Logan, Mason, McHenry, McLean, Ogle, Peoria, Sangamon, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago.