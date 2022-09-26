CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has filled all its current appointments for the new bivalent vaccine booster for COVID-19, but plans to offer more at a later date.
The health district has administered just over 2,000 bivalent vaccine doses as of Monday, and all its available appointments through Oct. 14 were filled, according to Administrator Julie Pryde.
While the district has enough vaccine to fill all its appointments and can order more, Pryde said more times aren’t being offered yet because there are other options to get this booster shot much sooner than mid-October through health care providers, pharmacies and several other retailers.
“We just want to encourage people to get it wherever they can, as soon as they can,” she said.
More appointments will be made available at a later date, Pryde said.
The bivalent booster targets both the original coronavirus strain and two of the omicron variant's strains that are responsible for most current cases.
Even as health officials were urging everyone who’s already had the primary vaccine series to get the new booster, there was already a new omicron subvariant, BF.7, accounting for 1.7 to 3 percent of cases across the U.S. as of Saturday.
After a brief local surge in cases earlier in the month, the transmission level in Champaign County, as measured by the Illinois Department of Public Health, has fallen from high to medium for the first time in months.
Ford County remained at a high level, while Champaign, Vermilion and Douglas counties were at medium and Piatt County was at low.
As of Monday, there were 37 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Carle Health’s system, 31 of them at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and none in intensive care.