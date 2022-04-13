CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases are rising enough in Champaign County for older adults and those with health conditions to consider wearing face masks again, especially when they’re indoors, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Director Awais Vaid.
There were 215 new cases in the county Tuesday, and active cases rose by 124 overnight to 561.
The number of active cases in the county has about doubled since April 1 and is at its highest level in the past couple of months, according to Vaid.
Much of the current uptick is being recorded on the University of Illinois campus, where students are testing regularly, Vaid said.
There is also some evidence of an uptick at the community level, he said, but it’s unknown how much because the free state testing site at Market Place mall is now closed and people are relying more on home testing, the results of which aren’t reported.
According to UI testing data, there had been 428 new cases on campus in the last seven days as of Monday.
Vaid said students had until the Friday of the week after spring break to test, and not all of them did so right away.
Many who tested positive later in the week had been in classes and socializing before they knew they were positive, resulting in more spread of the virus.
Of the county’s 561 currently active cases as of Tuesday, more than half were in just two ZIP codes. Central Champaign’s 61820 had 250, and central Urbana’s 61801 had 131.
One encouraging sign, Vaid said, is that hospitalizations have remained low. There were six county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Carle Health had 12 patients throughout its five-hospital system as of Monday, with eight at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced changes in how COVID-19 levels will be reflected based on guidelines implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state and individual county levels will be classified as low, medium or high, with nearly all of Illinois currently being at a low level with the exception of four southern Illinois counties — Saline, Pope, Hardin and Gallatin.
The number of tests and case positivity rates will no longer be reflected on the state’s dashboard, as negative tests are no longer being reported.
The state agency’s acting director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, said when COVID-19 is at a low level, people are encouraged to get up to date on their vaccinations. When cases are at a medium level, older adults and those with health conditions should consider wearing face masks, and those in their households may want to consider doing the same to protect them, she said.
For communities at a high level, wearing face masks will be highly recommended, she said.
While most of Illinois is at a low level, Tokars said the state is starting to see a steady increase in COVID-19 cases — though hospitalizations and deaths have stabilized for now.
Some of the new data to be shared on the state agency’s dashboard will include updated vaccination rates reflecting the full population eligible, the number of people admitted to the hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis and more detailed data on hospitalizations including the vaccination status of those hospitalized.