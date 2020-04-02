URBANA — Many health care workers can’t do their jobs from the safety of their own homes, but some are getting extra help to stay healthy and less stressed in the midst of a pandemic.
That includes some creative strategies, such as making basic grocery staple items and take-and-bake meals available for employees to help reduce trips to grocery stores and remove stress from their time at home — something new the Carle health system started this week.
Staples, such as milk, eggs and bread, and meals to take home and bake, such as pizza, lasagna and macaroni and cheese, are being made available for employees to purchase through Carle’s nutrition services.
Those take-and-bake meals sold out the first day, Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said.
“We are searching for new and creative ways to support our team members,” Mullin said.
“We want to keep people fresh and prepared for the time ahead, knowing this is a marathon and not a sprint.”
Several strategies to reduce the impact of the disease on Carle caregivers and other staff — both professionally and personally — have been put into place in recent weeks, according to Lauren Schmid, executive vice president and chief human resources officer.
In addition to the food to go, Carle has been making work-at-home opportunities available for those staff members who can do their jobs from home and conducting new employee orientations and meetings remotely, Schmid said.
Benefits are also being leveraged so employees have access to sick time if their jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 — for instance, through a reduction in work hours if those employees can’t be put to work doing other jobs in the system, Schmid said.
“Typically, our full-time employees have access to sick time, but we have extended that to part-time employees as well, so it becomes immediately available if your work has been affected by COVID-19 and there isn’t an immediate redeployment opportunity for you to work,” she said.
Employees have been told that Carle will reevaluate that extension of benefits each pay period, Schmid said.
Layoffs aren’t being considered, she said.
More help the system of about 8,000 employees is extending:
For those front-line employees who are uncomfortable going home in the scrubs they wore on the job, a scrub center has been set up so they come to work in their regular clothes, change into scrubs when they arrive and leave their scrubs to be laundered as they return home in clean clothes.
Help is being provided to employees to find child care at centers that are staying open.
Connections are being made with hotels to find places for employees to stay overnight if that need arises.
Counselors are available to employees for emotional support and stress management help.
How is Carle’s health care work force holding up so far? With resilience, Schmid said.
“I would just say I’ve been overwhelmed by the resilience of our team,” she said.
Meanwhile, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Kreckman said all OSF staff members across the system have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms.
At Heart of Mary, “it’s certainly not business as usual,” he said, “but for the challenges we are facing, we are managing them well.”
Some steps being taken by Peoria-based OSF systemwide to help employees, according to OSF human relations executive Jacki Fugitt:
Some flexibility has been added to benefit time for employees who have to stay home unexpectedly for child care due to school and day care closings.
Also, the personal time off donation process, normally only available to those experiencing a medical emergency, can now include unexpected time off for child care needs.
Employees may borrow up to 80 hours of unearned personal time off if they have run out and need to be home with children.
Thermometers are being made available to employees who don’t already have one at home and can’t find one to purchase.
OSF has increased the amount of the financial gift that can be made from its Mission Partner Above and Beyond fund for employees experiencing a financial crisis due to COVID-19.
Tools for emotional and spiritual well-being are being provided, including an online gratitude board and daily prayers and reflections from OSF’s sisters.
A systemwide staffing portal has been put in place to track and communicate needs across OSF. So far, more than 125 employes have been redistributed to help during this time.