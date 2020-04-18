CHAMPAIGN — The Herff Jones plants in Champaign and Arcola are transitioning from making caps and gowns to nonmedical face masks.
The Indianapolis-based company has partnered with a “major, national supplier to produce non-medical barrier masks in compliance with local and national mandates,” spokeswoman Ashley Gibbons said.
“These are being produced in our Illinois factories located in Champaign and Arcola, leveraging our cap, gown and graduation accessory manufacturing capabilities — and our incredible staff — to support the every-growing demands during this global COVID-19 health crisis,” she said.
The two plants are currently making more than 35,000 masks per week, Gibbons said, with plans to “significantly ramp up production in the coming weeks as we reach the end of our graduation delivery season.”
“Our production target for next week is 54,000 total units,” she said.
In 2015, the Champaign plant on North Market Street had about 220 full-time employees and was shipping 50,000 rental units of caps, gowns and tassels per week during its peak busy season.