Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.