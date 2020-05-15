URBANA — If ever there’s a time people want their loved ones nearby, it’s when they’re sick and in the hospital.
But one of the harsh realities of being hospitalized in the midst of a pandemic has meant having to do without visitors, not just for COVID-19 patients but for nearly every other inpatient as well.
Medical caregivers know that’s both necessary for safety and hard on the patients and their families.
“Everyone wants their person at their side when they’re going through a difficult time,” said Johnalene Radek, the nursing supervisor in Carle Foundation Hospital’s cardiac intensive care unit.
The visitor restrictions Carle has in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus are very much in line with what is happening nationally, Radek said.
“Very limited situations would allow for a visitor inside the hospital,” she said.
OSF HealthCare hospitals in Urbana and Danville are also restricting visitors. Exceptions at those hospitals and at Carle are made for end of life patients.
And all three hospitals are still permitting children, and pregnant women coming in for deliveries, to each have one support person at their sides.
For many other patients, it’s become the hospital caregivers and social workers who are helping make remote connections happen with patient families.
OSF HealthCare spokesman Curtis Squires said some OSF nurses have helped patients with technology such as video conferencing, offered them their personal cellphones to use, and in one instance, was able to get a phone delivered overnight from a family, helped set it up and then stayed in touch with the family while the patient was on a ventilator.
“This allowed the family to see the patient and ask questions of the nurse while they could visualize what was happening,” he said.
Radek said many patients come to the hospital with their own cellphones and tablets.
But sometimes, they’re too sick to use them alone. There have been times she’s held up the devices for patients, she said, and she’s seen what it’s meant for patients and their families to be in touch this way.
“It’s actually really beautiful to see them light up when they get to see the faces of their family members,” Radek said.
To some extent, hospital nurses and social workers were already helping make remote visits happen before COVID-19, for instance, when family members of patients live far away.
But they’re doing a lot more of that now, said Radek and Carle social worker David Roberts.
“There are plenty of times where I will go in and try to communicate with a patient who is on a ventilator, and I will let them know I have talked to their family,” he said.
And he’ll pass along messages from the family, such as, “they say they love you,” he said.
Radek said some situations in which patients can’t have their families present have been hard for caregivers to see.
“We see the value of the family involved in care, so we want them to be there,” she said. “But we also want to keep them safe and healthy.”
For families separated from their loved ones in the hospital, she and Roberts advise providing family pictures patients can look at in their rooms. Some families have also sent banners and signs for patients’ rooms.
Roberts encourages families to remain grounded in what’s happening on any one particular day, and to talk about their fears and concerns rather than keeping them bottled up inside.
“I encourage them to really talk about this, to not let the unknowns or fears of it dance around in their brains and do nothing about it,” he said.
Also, don’t hesitate to voice those concerns to the patient’s caregivers, Roberts said. Some families have said things like, “I don’t want to take up a lot of your time,” he said, but these contacts from families are welcome.
“There is no point we want to leave unturned,” Roberts said. “Nothing is off limits. We tell them, please ask and dialogue with us.”
He and Radek also urged families who can’t be with their loved ones in the hospital to be sure and take care of themselves during this challenging time.
He can’t encourage this enough right now, Roberts said: Love yourself and do things to help other people.
“The social distancing is challenging, but it doesn’t mean you can’t reach out,” he said.