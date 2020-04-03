For houses of worship steeped in tradition and ritual, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic during Holy Week and Passover brings new meaning to the “think outside the box” concept.
“God created us to be a people that gathers, comes together to support each other, pray, to give him glory and honor. It’s very difficult for not just me as a priest but for the people to not be able to come and gather and celebrate what is the holiest time of the year for us as a people of faith,” said the Rev. Joseph Donton, pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign.
“I was trying to think about ways to truly respect how we worship and pray and what we can still do together without coming together,” he said.
He’s not alone.
The Rev. Michael Crosby of First Mennonite Church of Champaign-Urbana, Rabbi Alan Cook of Sinai Temple, Jason Epperson of CU Church and the Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser of Community United Church of Christ are in similar creative modes.
“The church has left the building, which perhaps is something that we should lean into instead of resisting,” Robberts-Mosser said. “If we are expecting to only find the resurrection inside the four walls of the church, we are looking in the wrong place.”
“It’s different for sure, but at the same time, it’s not been awful for people to have to seek things out on their own,” Epperson said. “A lot of people are tuning in to church who never have. It’s way less threatening than coming to the building.”
“One of the things I’m learning is how differently (coronavirus) is impacting people,” Crosby said. “For some, it’s created time and space which might be welcome but might not be if you lost a job. For others, it’s taken all their responsibilities and amplified them. It’s one of the challenges of trying to create community when you’re doing it from a distance.”
For Cook, isolation is the antithesis of the Passover Seder dinner.
“We have a passage in liturgy, ‘Let all who are hungry come and eat,’” he said. “We throw open our doors wide and invite our neighbors. In a climate of isolation, that has to be reinvented.”
‘Sights, sounds and smells’ at Holy Cross
Donton and members of the parish council will kick off Holy Week on Sunday with the distribution of palms from 8 to 10 a.m. in front of the church. They arrived packaged in plastic.
“We are going to open the end of the bag, bless them, and the people giving them out will be wearing gloves so the palms won’t be contaminated,” he said.
On Holy Thursday, instead of the service that would feature the washing of feet of 12 people representing the apostles, the sacrament will be outside for drive-thru veneration on the south side of the church from 5 to 6 p.m.
“It’s not irreverent to have Jesus outside,” Donton said. “The deacons will be out there with the bells, and either Father Remigius (Bukuru) or I will be out there with the blessed sacrament with incense.
“There will be sights, smells and sounds. People can drive through, pause for a moment and we’ll bless you with Jesus, then you can move through.”
There will be a similar setup from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday for veneration of the cross.From 8 to 10 a.m. on Easter, newly blessed water will be handed out in bottles in another drive-thru in front of the church.
Parishioners are invited to hang a plastic egg stuffed with a prayer or special intention on the vines in the courtyard garden beginning on Easter. They’re calling it the “Hatch a Prayer Wall.”
‘Celebrations continue online’ at Sinai Temple
“Like many of my other faith colleagues, we are coping with doing a lot via Zoom and other internet resources and trying to communicate to our congregants, that while this is not necessarily our preference and doesn’t feel normal, that it is important and a godly value to help preserve others’ lives,” Cook said.
The temple has been closed since March 10.
Wednesday evening is the start of Passover, which some celebrate for seven days and others for eight.
“Traditionally, it is a very home-based holiday. The Seder meal is often held in homes,” he said, adding that in past years, one has been held at the Hillel Foundation on campus.
“Since we can’t do that, we are making a variety of resources available,” he said. “We will offer video and textual resources to be able to do that.”
His video will last about 45 minutes and can be paused for prayer.
“For the Seder meal, some people will scarf everything down and be done,” he said. “There is a liturgy attached, and some people will go into more detail.
“Liturgically, the first morning of the holiday and final morning will be moved online.”
Palm Sunday with a twist at First Mennonite
Crosby said his palms arrived Thursday and the plan was to deliver them to as many members’ homes as possible.
“We are going to prioritize households with young people and invite people to take photos or short videos waving them,” he said.
For the last few Sundays, he’s been recording his liturgy in the sanctuary with the help of a couple others and uploading it to YouTube. That’s the plan for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
“There’s something really significant for people in seeing the worship space,” he said of the decision to record in the church.
On Thursday, they will forego the traditional meal at the church.
“We’re planning a self-guided service at home,” he said. “They’ll be given readings, a song or two to sing or listen to, and for the foot washing, which represents Jesus’ commitment to serve others, we are encouraging people to give to a particular local need that has been exacerbated by coronavirus.”
Crosby noted the challenge of loving one’s neighbor by being physically apart from them.
“That’s an unusual kind of community ethic: ‘I love you, so I’m not coming anywhere near you,’” he said.
Crosby said one of the pleasant consequences is the reconnection, via the internet, with congregants who have moved away.
Part of CU Church’s role: ‘To help with fear’
The almost-3-year-old non-denominational congregation that normally meets at the I Hotel is busy, said Epperson, trying to carry on in a pandemic.
“We are really active, whether it be serving meals in the community, helping families by collecting things for kids, or masks,” he said.
CU Church rents its space to focus its money on the community rather than maintaining a structure.
“All the things we’re trying to do in our community, a lot of other churches are doing the same stuff. It’s a season where we’ve seen churches unite,” he said.
As for Easter week, it will just be a “way more digital experience,” with online services on Palm Sunday, Wednesday and Easter.
“One thing we say a lot is that the church’s job in this season is not to disagree with or question medical professionals,” he said. “They are going to help heal us and take care of the virus. The church’s job is to help with fear, which is just as contagious.That’s the beauty of this coming week. We believe all fear is gone because Jesus is risen from the dead.”
A ‘Call to Prayer’ for Community UCC pastor
There are lots of creative add-ons for Holy Week at the church that normally meets in Campustown.
How about congregants taping themselves lip-syncing parts of the infectious “Hosanna” song from “Jesus Christ Superstar”?
“One of our college students is going to be putting that together as part of our worship service for Palm Sunday,” Robberts-Mosser said.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, the church is doing an online “Call to Prayer” with six pastors from across the denomination. Robberts-Mosser will be one.
“They are hoping 1,000 people will participate,” she said. “This is important work we are called to do — to tend to people’s minds and bodies and spirits, even though we are keeping our distance.”
For Maundy Thursday, members will have gotten a page of “interactive creative prayer prompts throughout the day, and at 6:30, we will have a Zoom simplified-communion service where they use whatever they have at home,” she said.