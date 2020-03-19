CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County has temporarily shut down its offices and sent employees home after one staff member became ill Tuesday and was tested for COVID-19 and CEO David Northern Sr. also became ill.
Northern said he began feeling sick Tuesday, with a fever, high blood pressure, body ache and runny nose. He continued to feel ill Wednesday, he said.
The major symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Northern said he hasn’t had respiratory symptoms, but his staff member who was tested did.
Northern said he sought medical attention Tuesday morning, but wasn’t tested for COVID-19. He was told that if his staff member’s test is positive, he would likely be positive for the virus himself.
The sick employee doesn’t have a position in which they are in contact with the general public or clients, according to a notice sent to housing authority employees.
Northern and his ill staff member are both on self-imposed 14-day confinement, and he’s suggested that housing authority staff members consider doing the same.
“It can hit everybody,” Northern said.
The housing authority’s offices at 2008 N. Market St., C, were shut down at noon Wednesday, Northern said. They will remain closed until Monday and will be cleaned and sanitized.
The agency has an emergency maintenance crew and contractors available for tenants if needed, he said.
Champaign-Urbana Public health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said self-confinement is advised for family members when someone in the same household is sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but the risk at workplaces is largely among co-workers sharing a close space with an ill employee for an extended period — basically, if they’re within 6 feet of each other for 10 minutes at a time.