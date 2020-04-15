CHAMPAIGN — If she had it to do over, home seller Dawn Aubrey said she would have specified in advance: No big groups coming in to look at her house.
Aubrey has already relocated to New York for her new job, but her spouse, Lori Holmes, is still living in their sale-pending home in Mansfield, she said. And a neighbor let her know a group of 13 people toured their home in late March.
Her spouse was “pretty horrified” when she got home and found out, and quickly sanitized everything, Aubrey said.
“It was very harrowing,” she said.
This is home buying and selling in the midst of a pandemic, when anybody walking into your house to look — and, for that matter, the sellers — could potentially be infected with COVID-19.
Diana Foltz, designated managing broker at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, calls the current sales market a “modified business as usual” in which home buying and selling is still going on — but no unnecessary in-person home showings are being done.
And sellers are advised to turn the lights on and off before and after showings themselves, so others don’t need to touch the light switches.
While many sellers are still willing to allow buyers to come into their homes to look, some have placed their homes on a temporary no-showings status, Foltz said.
That means their homes remain for sale but don’t rack up days on the market and, “at this point, no one is allowed to come in,” she said.
Aubrey said she and Holmes had talked it over and decided to take the risk of letting people in to see their home. Her advice for other sellers who plan to do likewise is set some ground rules.
Some rules are already in effect statewide.
Real estate has been included among the essential services allowed to continue under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, but holding open houses and showing occupied rental properties are both temporarily forbidden.
Virtual showings are preferred, but showings of vacant or owner-occupied homes are allowed — if necessary and scheduled in advance. And those showings are limited to four people or less at a time, according to the Illinois Association of Realtors.
“The first thing is really understanding what our seller wants to do, and it’s up to them to decide,” said Mike Elliott, team leader at Keller Williams Realty, Champaign.
Some sellers allowing buyers to come in and look are leaving hand sanitizer, gloves and booties at their front doors, he said.
“I think a lot of our agents are wearing masks right now,” he said.
Keller Williams has been conducting open houses virtually, hosting weekly Facebook watch parties in which prospective buyers — and anyone, really — can find a playlist of home walk-through videos, Elliott said.
Stefanie Pratt, with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, said probably 60 to 70 percent of home sellers are still allowing prospective buyers inside their homes — and she arrives at showings with Clorox wipes in hand.
Before a prospective buyer even walks through the door, sellers are asked if they’re OK with that, Pratt said. At those homes where buyers are OK with letting prospective buyers enter, she asks the buyers to wear gloves and makes booties available to cover their feet.
Virtual tours also work, Pratt said. She recently sold two homes based on those tours, she said.
Foltz said she recently showed a house to a pregnant woman who was wearing a mask and used hand sanitizer before she came in and when she left.
“Just being extra cautious has seemed to put everyone at ease,” she said.
Re/Max Choice Realtor Todd Salen said everyone involved in the home buying-selling process is currently being cautious.
He starts with a questionnaire asking if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms or if anyone in their family has the disease.
Social distances are being observed during home showings, Salen said, and he doesn’t follow right behind clients as closely as he once did.
Another important step to minimize in-person contact is to make sure Realtors are working with motivated buyers and sellers, Salen said.
“In this time of the year, we all tend to have people who are window shopping, so all of us have to do our best to narrow down the window-shopping right now,” he said.