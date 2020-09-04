URBANA — It was a sore throat and fever that drove James Besante to seek out a coronavirus test in May.
What he didn’t know when he drove to the Carle testing site in Champaign was that he’d also be asked to participate in research for a new rapid saliva test being developed at the University of Illinois.
Besante, a Carle addiction- medicine doctor, readily agreed, becoming one of hundreds of community members who said “yes” to a request to provide saliva samples when they got a coronavirus test in May.
At the time, Besante said, he wasn’t aware of the scale of testing that would emerge from that research. The university has done more than 121,000 tests on campus since early July and has been posting results on a new dashboard available for public viewing since Monday.
“I’m really happy to see how this has turned out,” Besante said.
Carle Health worked with the UI to enlist 500 patients from the local community to provide saliva samples, with most of them coming from patients who went to the Carle testing site, according to Jennifer Eardley, Carle’s vice president of research. Some participants were also inpatients at Carle Foundation Hospital and some were other confirmed positive cases in the community, she said.
“We were thrilled with the response rate from the community,” she said. “In four days at the drive-thru, we collected over 400 samples.”
Research participants also underwent nasopharyngeal tests for the virus, which are done with a swab in the upper nasal passage.
The saliva samples were tested both in Carle’s lab and at the UI’s lab at the College of Veterinary Medicine.