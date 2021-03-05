CHAMPAIGN — The much-praised COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the I Hotel and Conference Center is wrapping up as community health care providers ramp up their capacity to administer the vaccine.
Thursday was the last regular day of COVID-19 vaccinations at the I Hotel, said Brian Brauer, associate director of the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
“There’s going to be one day next Friday for any stragglers or anyone that couldn’t make their appointment this week for whatever reason,” he said at Thursday’s University of Illinois Council of Academic Professionals meeting. “But we’ll be closing down that I Hotel operation after this week.”
While the I Hotel location will be shutting down, local health care providers and pharmacies will continue to provide the vaccine, Brauer said, and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will continue to publicize vaccine availability.
“We’re at a point where the amount of vaccine we’re getting into our area is equal to the capacity of our health care providers to get that vaccine into the community,” Brauer said. “Our resources are growing in our community, and it’s been an awesome opportunity to be a part of the campus vaccination program, and it’s great that we’re at a point where our community resources are going to be able to take that over.”
Thousands of Champaign County residents have been vaccinated at the I Hotel since its clinic opened in mid-January.
As of Thursday, the number of eligible Champaign County residents who were fully vaccinated stood at about 33,400, or 15.9 percent of the population, behind only Adams County among the 102 in the state.
By comparison, about 7.5 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and National Guard studied the I Hotel clinic, Brauer said, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised it during a visit in February.
“I can see just in the short time that I had walking through this facility and talking to people that this is a community that is bound together,” Pritzker said then. “And it’s no doubt why this is one of the leading communities in the state for fighting the pandemic and getting beyond it with, of course, this amazing vaccination site.”
