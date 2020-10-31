If you want to dine in at your favorite local restaurant, you have today and Sunday to do it — in most of the area, anyway.
Come 12:01 a.m. Monday, Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 surrounding counties will revert to Phase 3 — when takeout and eating outdoors were the only options — per an order issued Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
But not everyone plans to abide by the new rules for Region 6.
Not long after the Illinois Restaurant Association criticized Pritzker’s plan as one that could cripple the industry, the owners of two local establishments told The News-Gazette they have no intention of ceasing indoor dining.
“We went through the last one; it was supposed to last two weeks and lasted what, 120 days?” said Jeff Buckley, owner of Buford’s Pub in Sadorus. “I’m fighting for every small business out there. I’m just tired of being told what to do when they’re using the bars and restaurants as scapegoats. What about the Walmarts and Targets?”
Buckley said he hired an attorney who reviewed statutes and licenses and told him that state officials “don’t have a leg to stand on.”
Jim Flanigan, owner of Apple Dumpling in Urbana, said he also retained an attorney — Tom DeVore, who made headlines this summer when he represented Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey in a lawsuit against Pritzker.
“The reason (for not planning to close indoor service) is the governor has no authority. He’s lost in court” in earlier cases, Flanigan said Friday.
“The governor is picking on small businesses, restaurants and bars and nobody else. ... We’ve followed the health department recommendations. It’s not just about me; it’s about employees,” added Flanigan, who has a staff of 20. “When we shut down earlier, we had to lay them off.”
Friday’s announcement was no surprise following back-to-back days of seven-day virus positivity rates exceeding 8 percent. A third day, per Pritzker’s mitigation plan, would trigger additional preventative restrictions, as it had in nine of Illinois’ 11 other regions.
When Friday’s seven-day rate came in at 8.6 percent, the governor’s office released a statement much like the one distributed earlier this week about Chicago, West Central Illinois and Lake and McHenry counties.
The restrictions — which don’t directly affect schools, many businesses or election polling places — were identical. Among them:
For restaurants:
- No indoor dining or bar service, outdoor dining ends at 11 p.m., reservations required, no seating of multiple parties at one table.
For bars:
- no indoor service, all outside service end at 11 p.m., no standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting, no dancing.
For meetings, social events and gatherings:
- Limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall capacity, no party buses, gambling and casinos close at 11 p.m.
As has been the case in other regions, Pritzker’s announcement was met with a fair share of resistance, both from business groups and Republican lawmakers.
While a record number of tests were processed Thursday — 95,111, producing a pandemic-high 6,943 new cases — state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said availability to testing isn’t sufficient in certain parts of Region 6.
“As the University of Illinois proved, if you can rapidly test, interdict and quarantine infected individuals, you can absolutely save lives,” he said. “But the fact is that testing just isn’t widely available to most of Region 6.”
Pritzker was challenged on a number of topics during his Friday COVID-19 briefing in Chicago, including the further damage that would be done to small businesses.
The governor joined C-U leaders in calling for Illinoisans to support restaurants and bars by ordering takeout and dining outdoors when possible.
“The effect on business of this virus is tragic,” Pritzker said, citing multiple studies that show restaurants and bars being especially susceptible to the virus spreading. “I grieve for them and I also want to provide support for them.”
For establishments to return to current conditions and mitigation measures to be relaxed, a region must have three straight days of a seven-day positivity rate under 6.5 percent.
If the rate goes in the other direction — and remains at 8 percent or higher for 14 days — “more stringent mitigations may be applied to further reduce spread of the virus,” state officials said in Friday’s announcement.
“I want to get restaurants and bars open as soon as possible,” Pritzker said. “If we can get regions down to 6.5 percent, we can reopen where we were before.
“It’s not a week, it’s not a month, it’s three days.”
If the restrictions remain in place for a sustained period, Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said the effects could be devastating to the industry.
“Fifty-five percent of Illinois operators say it’s unlikely their restaurants will be open if the current conditions are still in place in the next six months,” Toia said. “The most conservative estimates say that a minimum of 20 percent of our restaurants will close down here in the state of Illinois.”
Pritzker gave no indication Friday that he was willing to back away from his mitigation strategy.
“Every day, we now see these numbers going through the roof,” he said. “And so the idea that we’re going to make the locations that are amplifying the number of cases and the spread, the transmission of this virus, that we’re going to open those even more at this point makes no sense.”