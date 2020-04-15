SAVOY — Evan Clark pounded the pavement for 14 miles on Tuesday morning. A cold 14 miles. A slow 14 miles, considering his typical pace.
But at least it wasn’t snowing in Champaign County like it was in Chicago.
That Clark, the Illinois women’s tennis coach, ran 14 miles on Tuesday wasn’t by accident. It was the start of his running month challenge — 14 miles on April 14, then 15 on the 15th and so on, through the end of the month and mid-May.
“I run a ton, and it’s a passion of mine,” Clark said. “With all this time off in the last few weeks, I’ve been putting a ton of mileage in. Whatever day of the month, that’s how many miles you attempt to run. I thought it was pretty crazy at first, but I thought it would be something to work toward.”
Clark isn’t just running to stay in shape or keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s donating one dollar for every mile he runs to the United Way Champaign’s Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“My wife and I were kind of looking for something to do in the community,” said Clark, who has coached at Illinois since December 2014. He was interim coach for the women’s tennis team in the 2015-16 season before being elevated to the full position by athletic director Josh Whitman.
“We know a lot of people and a lot of families are suffering at the moment,” Clark continued. “We wanted to do something in some way — tie it in with my running and obviously build off that.”
Illinois men’s tennis coach Brad Dancer has already announced he’ll match Clark’s donation — if not his mileage. He joked he might match Clark’s 14-mile effort from Tuesday the rest of the month combined.
“Evan’s an awesome guy, and I think it’s a really cool cause that he’s doing,” Dancer said. “Secondly, I certainly believe in United Way and their mission. (Wife) Haylie and I have been big supporters of United Way. Any time you can find something that’s a challenge that brings others out, I just saw it (Monday) and immediately got drawn to it. In an interesting time, it’s a cool thing for Evan to do. I just wanted to chip in and support any way I could. Besides running.”
Clark was appreciative of his fellow coach and colleague’s support. Clark tweeted about his Tuesday run with a call for others to match his donation, donate based on their own activity or simply if and when they could.
“Hopefully, Brad’s just the start of it,” Clark said. “Hopefully, other coaches will start seeing it and kick in. I want to get the word out and get people donating toward this cause and the community. I hope a lot of people jump in.”
Tuesday’s run was just past a half-marathon for Clark, who became an avid runner a little more than a decade ago when his own tennis career ended after stops at both Missouri-Kansas City and Arkansas. He’s doubled his weekly mileage since the Illinois women’s tennis season was canceled last month because of the pandemic and felt ready to start his challenge now, with longer distances to come in the next week-plus.
“A lot of people were like, ‘You should start May 1,’” Clark said. “I ran 70 miles last week, so I felt like it would be pretty tough to start May 1 and try to run a mile because I knew I would run more than a mile that day. I was ready for these mid-range runs — the 14s through 25s — and knock those out.”
April, of course, ends with April 30. Clark said he’d wait and see if he had a 30-mile run in him by that time. If he didn’t, the first half of May presents the opportunity to catch up on any mileage that he missed in April.
“I think the overall goal is to possibly get in as many miles as I can in the month,” Clark said. “I think if I did the math correctly, it’s 465 miles in a month. If I can get to that number one way or another ... I’d be really pleased.”
Next up this month will be finding some new routes during his challenge. Clark said he usually starts from the home he shares in Savoy with wife, Katelynn, and children, Tripp, Harper and Quinn, and heads to the country roads nearby. Running to campus, where he hasn’t been in several weeks, is a possibility.
“I can get to a lot of country roads really quick, which is awesome — especially during this time when I don’t want to be around too many busy places in Champaign,” Clark said.
“Those country roads go forever. It’s nice no one’s out there. I feel like you can run for days out there. It’s a different route almost every day, but the same start. Basically, it depends on the conditions. It’s super flat, which is great — not too many hills — but if the wind picks up, it’s pretty miserable. I probably need to mix it up more.”