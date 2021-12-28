To keep up with the growing wave of COVID-19 cases popping up in the state and country, Illinois Department of Public Health is centralizing contact tracing efforts through its own surge center.
That means county health departments, including the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, will hand off a majority of case notifications to the state center's text-based system.
Starting today, people who've newly tested positive for the virus will receive an automated text message from IDPH.
“IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click: ttps://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html”
Those who are 65 or older will receive an additional text message if the first message doesn't net a response. Those who have tested positive and have not received a call or text message are recommended to call 312-777-1999.
DPBHD administrator David Remmert was notified of the change on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
"Most positive cases and close contacts will speak with the IDPH Surge Center staff during the contact tracing process," he said. "DPBHD will still be involved in handling some cases including outbreaks and clusters."
C-UPHD administrator Julie Pryde confirmed the changes on Tuesday afternoon.
"It’s happening everywhere, it's a statewide change," she said. "We’re going to put out guidance about it later today."