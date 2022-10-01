CHAMPAIGN — A recent decline in COVID-19’s spread across Illinois continued Friday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
It was the first time since mid-May that no counties in the state were at a high community transmission level.
The 10,945 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the past week was the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, the agency said.
Statewide, 20 counties — among them Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Coles — remained at a medium transmission level, and all other counties in the state were considered to be at a low level of transmission.
In Champaign County, there were 156 known active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, and 13 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Sore throat? Coughing? COVID-19 test negative? You may have a different virus.
“Right now, there are all kinds of respiratory viruses going around,” said public health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
She and others say a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in England and Wales may be a sign of what’s on the way for the U.S.
“What is happening in the U.K. indicates we will likely see a winter surge,” Pryde said.