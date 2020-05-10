CHAMPAIGN — While pork producers are running at capacity, the COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants have disrupted the entire supply chain, according to the federal lobbyist for the Illinois Farm Bureau.
Adam Nielsen said the supply chain is built on product arriving on time.
“Farmers are taking a semi load to the packing plant, for example, and then find out at the front gate that the plant is not open that day, or is at the minimal capacity, so they end up driving back home,” he said. “It’s just really a disruptive situation.”
Illinois is the fourth largest producer of pork, behind North Carolina, Minnesota and Iowa.
“It’s across the state. A lot of farmers may grow corn and soybeans, but they also have a couple of barns of pigs, and we have a number of processing plants,” Nielsen said.
As of Thursday, there were 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Rantoul Foods, where all employees will be tested.
Last month, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said that more than 22 plants have closed at some point in the last two months.
Nielsen said that “PPE is needed by packing plants as much as it is needed in our hospitals around the country.”