SPRINGFIELD — Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccines available to all seniors 65 and older when the next phase of vaccinations begins, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
That’s 10 years lower in age than federal guidelines advise for next in line, which is 75 and older, but it’s important to vaccinate those at highest risk sooner rather than later, Pritzker said.
How that will play out in various counties remains to be seen.
“We are still limited by the amount of vaccine we receive,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
If there's not enough vaccine to administer to all those eligible in the next phase of vaccinations, priorities will need to be set, she said.
Vaccinations for the first stage, 1A, have included health care personnel and long-term care residents and staff.
The next phase, 1B, will begin when 1A is substantially completed, Pritzker said.
That will include seniors 65 and older and frontline essential workers who are at higher risk of exposure because of their work duties or because they are unable to work from home.
In Illinois, there are 3.2 million people who fall into the 1B category, among them grocery store workers, first responders, incarcerated people, teachers, education support staff, child care workers, postal employees and those who work in manufacturing, distribution, agriculture, public transit and correctional centers.
In Champaign County, those with highest priority for available vaccine in 1B would be seniors 75 and older and first responders, Pryde said.
“With limited amounts of vaccine available at this time, it is important to prioritize individuals who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and those at greatest risk of severe illness or death,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr Ngozi Ezike.
Latino and Black populations have been disproportionately affected by COVID, with the average age of COVID deaths being 81 for White residents, 72 for Black residents and 68 for Latino residents.
”We are hoping that by lowering the eligibility age to 65 years we can help reduce this disparity,” Ezike said.
As Illinois enters 1B, Pritzker said the state will use every resource at its disposal to get as many of its residents vaccinated as quickly as possible. That will include putting the Illinois National Guard to work assisting in the development of mass vaccination sites, he said.
To date, 207,106 vaccinations have been administered in the state, including some second doses given to the first vaccinated, the governor said.