CHAMPAIGN — If you’ve been waiting for your chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, circle April 12 on your calendars.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that on that date, the state will open up vaccinations to everyone 16 and older, given the progress made so far and the promise of substantially more vaccine coming in April.
As of Thursday, about 4.3 million doses had been administered in the state, with more than 1 in 4 adults vaccinated, Pritzker said.
Illinois’ vaccine supply, which included more than 800,000 doses delivered this week, is projected to surpass more than 1 million weekly doses in April, he said.
Even with all the progress, the governor warned, “there will still be a need for patience.”
But by mid-April, with the amount of vaccine expected in the state, Pritzker said continuing to divide the population into different phases wouldn’t continue to make sense.
The vaccines are the fastest ticket to hugging grandchildren, eating in restaurants without fear, and restoring events such as school dances, Pritzker said, “so don’t let up.”
To make sure more vulnerable populations get access to the vaccine before April 12, Pritzker said the state may be announcing some additional opportunities between now and then.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Champaign County can open vaccinations to everyone who becomes eligible on April 12, “and all is dependent on vaccine.”
Until then, she said, the health district and local medical providers are going to keep helping people who need the vaccine now to get it.
“We have a bunch of things lined up,” she said. “We’re just waiting on the vaccine.”
Douglas County Health Department Administrator Amanda Minor said even with the lower amounts of vaccine that have been coming to that county, she believes her county will be ready to open up vaccinations to the broader population April 12.
Though in Douglas County, she said, the new eligibility age will be 18 and older, since the county has been getting doses of only the Moderna vaccine.
While the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be given to those 16 and older, those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are for adults 18 and older.