Coronavirus response | 'I'm not in control and God is ... and that's OK'
If you’ve attended an Illinois basketball game or watched on TV the past 30 years, you should recognize Bruce Swartz.
During the games, Swartz serves as the backup timekeeper. Since 1984, Swartz has also been the official statistician for Illini football.
He is one of us — an everyman.
Oh yeah, and Swartz thinks has the coronavirus. He’s awaiting results of a test taken earlier this week.
The 70-year-old University of Illinois communications graduate was driving home to Champaign from a meeting in Peoria on March 16 when he noticed the first sign.
About halfway into the trip, near Bloomington, Swartz started to have a dry cough.
No big deal, he thought, and continued on his way.
“By the time I got home, it was more than an occasional dry cough,” Swartz said.
It got worse. He started feeling “crummier.”
Swartz checked in with his primary-care physician, Carle’s Dr. Kevin Kim, who told him to monitor his temperature and report to the emergency room if he had trouble breathing.
“At that point, they were trying as much as possible to keep people who weren’t genuinely, seriously ill away from the ER,” Swartz said.
By March 23, that was Swartz.
His symptoms worsening, he went to Carle’s facility on Curtis Road. The health care workers there told Swartz to go to the emergency room.
Swartz spent most of the afternoon and early evening in the ER.
“They did chest X-rays and took gallons of blood and came back later and took some more,” Swartz said.
The ER doctor told Swartz he was going to be admitted to the hospital. Ten minutes later, the doctor came back to tell Swartz he changed his mind.
“And he said they couldn’t do anything for me at the hospital that I couldn’t do to myself at home. And I’d be more comfortable and less exposed to other stuff.”
Swartz was given instructions to follow, sent home and told to quarantine himself.
“I asked him, ‘Did you do a COVID-19 test?’ and he said ‘No, we actually don’t have very many of them right now and we’re saving those for the people that are in serious and critical condition.’”
Swartz had been given multiple tests for “every other flu strand they could test for. If it’s none of those things, then there’s a pretty good chance it is COVID-19.”
Swartz was told to stay away from family members, including his wife, Linda; their grown children, Jake, Audrey and Seth; and his seven grandkids.
“I miss my grandkids,” Swartz said. “I need a fix.”
Swartz sequestered himself in a bedroom in their home.
“Linda feeds me meals through the door,” he said.
Because of the headaches, Swartz struggled to concentrate. Watching movies was out. But he enjoyed short videos, mostly animal related.
“I saw a family that took in an otter,” Swartz said. “Silly things that don’t require a lot of thought.”
* * *
Since the start of his personal shelter in place, each day has been a roller-coaster. There were moments when he felt fine, and others when he felt terrible.
He battled an ongoing headache, which he doesn’t normally experience.
He checked his temperature right away in the morning. For the first few days, it was 100 or 101. Then it spiked.
On Monday, Dr. Kim said, “It’s time to get tested.”
Swartz went to the drive-thru testing facility at the former Carle Surgery Center on Mattis Avenue.
“They took a long, long swab and went in through my left nostril all the way to the back of my sinus cavities and scraped away,” Swartz said.
He was the first car in a line of three or four. The technician, who wore full protective gear, didn’t warn Swartz what was coming.
“She just did it,” Swartz said. “I think she just said, ‘Thank you.’”
Swartz was glad to have the test. He wanted to know what he was dealing with.
“I don’t think I’ve been overly fearful the whole time,” Swartz said.
Swartz has a strong faith. He has been praying for the health care workers at Carle.
“I keep reminding myself I’m not in control and God is,” he said. “And that’s OK.”
Swartz took to Facebook in the early stages of his illness. His posts helped him let friends know his status. He hoped to help others who are dealing with the disease or worried about it.
“I try to be honest yet encouraging,” Swartz said.
His advice:
“Do what the medical people tell you to do. Wash. Force fluids. Eat well. Rest. Get up and move around once in awhile. I’m not saying run a marathon. And pray.”
* * *
On Wednesday morning, Swartz’s temperature read 96.7. That’s about normal for him.
Where does Swartz think he picked up the illness?
And when?
“I’ve racked my brain thinking about that,” Swartz said. “I figured if it is COVID-19, public-health people are going to want to know who I’ve been in contact with.
“I have honestly no idea. If I understand correctly, it takes 10 days or so for it to incubate. I go back 10 days from when I started coughing and I don’t know. It could have been anywhere, literally.”
This is not his first serious illness. In 2005, Swartz contracted a staph infection in his left knee.
“It almost got me,” Swartz said. “My kidneys quit.”
Because of past health issues, Swartz has always been ultra-cautious.
Swartz said he will listen to his doctors about when it is safe to return to normal activities.
“The last thing I would want to do is give this to somebody else,” he said.