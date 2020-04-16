All around Angela Myers’ community at the western edge of the state, there are counties with COVID-19 cases.
Why Henderson County, where she lives, remains one of the few Illinois counties still free of positive cases, she can’t say for sure, except that people have been doing a good job staying home, said Myers, administrator of the county health department.
COVID-19 testing just began recently in that community and two tests have come back negative, Myers said.
“We’re just holding our breath,” she said.
Henderson was one of 13 counties reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health that remain free of positive tests for the coronavirus as of Wednesday. The others are Edgar, Putnam, Brown, Cass, Scott, Edwards, Wayne, Hamilton, White, Alexander, Pope and Hardin counties.
The virus has been slower to reach her part of the state, Myers said.
“That is OK,” she said. “We will take that.”
Edgar County remained the only county in East Central Illinois without a COVID-19 case.
The administrator of that county’s public health department, Janet Mason, said her agency has continued to remind the community to live as though the virus is present even while a positive case has yet to be reported.
“We are highly, highly stressing that whether there is a positive case in the county, they have to assume it’s here,” Mason said.
The first case in Union County, reported Tuesday, is an example of how rapidly the status of a case-free county can change.
Union is one of the seven counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department, and as of Wednesday, three of those counties — Alexander, Pope and Hardin — remained COVID-19-free.
Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator for that health department, said the office has worked diligently to get the word out that social distancing is important.
“We’ve been very diligent about impressing that on people, so hopefully that’s made an impact,” she said. “Just because you don’t have a positive case that’s been detected, just pretend that they’re there.”
One thing that may be helping in that region is a lower population density. The seven counties have a combined population of about 65,000 spread out over an area the size of Delaware, Rhine said.
Cass County Health Department Administrator Teresa Armstrong said testing remains limited under guidelines.
As of Wednesday, there had been only 47 tests done in Cass County, with 45 negatives and two still pending.
“I’m sure we’ve had it in our county,” she said. “We just haven’t had a positive test result yet.”
Brent Maguire, mayor of Fairfield — a town of about 5,000 in Wayne County — said the city got the word out early to explain what the governor’s stay-at-home order means.
“Our health department has really done a good job of getting out there and spreading that message,” he said.
People in Fairfield have been doing a good job staying home and otherwise following public-health advice, he said.
He’s also aware that Wayne County’s figure of zero cases could change rapidly.
“It could change tomorrow,” he said.