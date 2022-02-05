CHAMPAIGN — Among the thousands of new COVID-19 infections in Champaign County since the new year began, about 1,000 of them have been in kids who are under age 5 and too young to get vaccinated.
But vaccine could be on the way soon for most of this age group, too.
Now that Pfizer and BioNTech have applied to the Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a two-shot vaccine series for kids 6 months through age 4, vaccinations for those younger children could potentially be authorized in as soon as three to four weeks, according Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
If authorization is granted, about 10,000 children in Champaign County would become eligible, he said.
How many parents will jump at the chance to get their babies and preschoolers vaccinated remains to be seen.
As vaccined have been authorized for each younger age group, first 12-17, then 5-11, Vaid said there’s been some hesitation on the part of parents.
But, he said, “I hope there would be a huge demand.”
Many parents of kids 5-11 have continued to hesitate on vaccination despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant — which, Vaid said, now accounts for about 90 percent of Champaign County’s cases in all ages.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s most recent update, just over a third, 37.4 percent, of Champaign County kids 5-11 are fully vaccinated, and that percentage is lower in area counties.
That includes 31.4 percent in Piatt County, 14.7 percent in Douglas County, 16.4 percent in Ford County and 5.5 percent in Vermilion County.
“Based on what we’ve seen for the grade-school kids, I’m not expecting a whole lot of demand for preschoolers and toddlers,” said Doug Toole, administrator of the Vermilion County Health Department.
When the vaccine is authorized for that younger age group, he said his county will probably follow the model for ages 5-11, which has been to offer the vaccine through pediatricians’ offices.
Vaid said that will likely be the case in Champaign County too, with the expectation that parents of children that young would want the vaccinations to be given in their pediatricians’ offices.
The health district will also make the vaccine available to this age group, but will focus largely on the children seen in its dental clinic and through its Women, Infants and Children program, he said.
Whether there would be a vaccination clinic arranged for kids 6 months through age 4 would likely depend on demand, Vaid said.