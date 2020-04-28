Submit a Letter to the Editor by clicking here
To those clamoring for him to relax stay-at-home rules for downstate Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated Monday: COVID-19 is as much of a concern in corn country as it is in Chicagoland.
“It would be a massive disservice to our downstate residents if we governed only by raw numbers,” which show that 41,557 of the state’s 45,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been in Cook and the five “collar counties” surrounding Chicago, Pritzker said.
Other figures he highlighted during Monday’s daily briefing in Chicago:
— Of Illinois’ 102 counties, the two with the highest COVID-19 fatality rates are both located downstate — Jasper (3.33 per 10,000 people) and Monroe (2.9).
“That means you’re more likely to die of COVID-19 in those two counties than if you live in Chicago or Cook County,” Pritzker said.
By comparison, Cook County’s rate is 2.61; Champaign County’s is 0.28, even after Monday’s news that a sixth resident had died from the virus.
— Of the five counties with the highest confirmed COVID-19 infection rates, two are downstate — Jasper and Randolph.
The top five in order: Cook (62.03 of 10,000 people), Jasper (49.93), Lake (42.62), Will (32.87) and Randolph (31.15).
Locally, Champaign County’s rate is 5.07 — lower than neighboring Douglas (6.36) and Ford (6.11).
“COVID-19 knows no county or regional boundaries,” Pritzker said. “It’s clear that some people are simply looking at the number of cases in a county and not looking at the infection rate.
“ ... When these factors are taken into account, the overall picture around COVID-19 in Illinois is quite different than many have assumed.”
Pritzker’s comments came three days after he chastised Joshua Blackwell, though not by name, after being informed by a reporter that the Douglas County sheriff doesn’t plan to enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order when it’s extended on Friday through the end of May.
Blackwell said Monday the response — via 15 voicemails, around 20 emails and 19 text messages — was “overwhelmingly positive.”
“From Douglas County residents, it’s only been one negative that has contacted me directly so far,” he said, which did little to change his mind. “I still feel the same as last week and am encouraged others feel the same way.”
Blackwell’s public stance led to strong reaction on both sides of the issue, with supporters citing the small number of confirmed cases in rural counties (there are now 14 in Douglas, or 0.07 percent of the population) and detractors citing science and the small number of residents tested in Douglas (0.77 percent).
Among those showing support for Douglas’ sheriff on social media was Darren Bailey, who shared a tweet by fellow Republican state Rep. Allen Skillicorn highlighting a quote from the sheriff in Saturday’s News-Gazette story: “Enough is enough.”
Those were the same three words Bailey himself used last week in announcing he’d had filed a lawsuit challenging Pritzker’s extended order in southeastern Illinois’ Clay County.
On Monday, a judge there ruled against Pritzker, bringing a new wrinkle to the debate over whether central and southern Illinois should have to play by the same rules as Chicagoland counties.
Bailey had argued that Illinois’ Emergency Management Act gives the governor authority to issue a disaster proclamation for no longer than 30 days.
Pritzker’s original order took effect on March 21.
“I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life,” Bailey said.
But because he asked for a temporary restraining order as a private citizen, Monday’s ruling means only Bailey is exempt from the order that takes effect Friday.
Pritzker said Monday he intends to fight the ruling in court and called Bailey’s tactic “an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s a danger to millions of people who might get ill because of his recklessness,” Pritzker added. “Disasters don’t evaporate on a 30-day timeframe.”