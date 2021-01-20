RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools returned to in-person learning Tuesday and made rapid antigen testing available to anyone who is symptomatic or has come in close contact with someone with the COVID-19 virus.
Superintendent Michelle Ramage said only one person was tested. The test was administered at Broadmeadow Elementary and came back negative.
She said she didn’t know if the test was given to a student or member of the staff.
“It’s going to take a little while for people to understand what this is all about. The intent is to know immediately who has potential positive cases,” Ramage said.
The testing is not mandatory, “but we hope that families would choose to be tested,” she said.
The doctor serving the school district advised officials rapid antigen tests shouldn’t be given to everyone — only to those who have symptoms or have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive person.
“If we test asymptomatic individuals, it could lead to a false-positive result,” Ramage said earlier. “In this situation (no symptoms), the individual is quarantined until the results of a PCR test (are available). Therefore, our doctor said we could end up with more individuals quarantined unnecessarily until the PCR test result is given.”
She said the test is much more accurate for symptomatic individuals.
Results are available within 15 minutes. Ramage said that is much better than waiting several days, as has happened in the past.
“I think the whole purpose of this test is to know immediately if you are positive so we can immediately put in our mitigation plans,” Ramage said. “In the past, we would find out three or four days later. It is too late to do anything about that. If we know immediately, we have a whole plan in place.”
In that case, classes are shut down, cleaning begins and contact tracing starts.
Administrators and some central office staff took the antigen test last week, and none came back positive.
Rantoul City Schools is one of 40 districts that qualified to receive the free antigen testing kits.
Ramage said there are 160 more students coming back for in-person learning than before those classes were called off in the fall. Ramage said some of those are students attending the district’s new afternoon pre-kindergarten classes. The rest are students who opted not to take remote-only classes.
The district is operating under a hybrid plan. Each student attends four hours a day, two days a week. The rest of the classes are done remotely.