On Easter, James Barham of Champaign went on a six-hour bike ride. That’s a lot of time for an internal monologue — and Barham had a doozy.
The Beatles classic “Let It Be” started to play in his head.
“We all get ear worms,” Barham said. “This didn’t go away.”
As the ride continued, longtime music fan Barham had an idea.
“I want to do a ‘We Are the World’ with this song with local musicians,” he said.
Voila. “C-U Sings Volume 1: Let It Be” was born.
Still pedaling, Barham called Mark Rubel, a successful music producer who grew up in Champaign and is now based in Nashville, Tenn.
Barham gave Rubel a quick pitch. The response?
“He went, ‘I’m in,’” Barham said.
Rubel suggested Barham enlist local musicians Ryan Groff and James Treichler to help with the project. They're both members of the Champaign-based band Elsinore, with strong ties to the local music scene.
Soon, Barham had Groff and Treichler on board.
Barely two months later, the song is done and ready for public consumption. It goes live Friday on YouTube, with links from all social-media platforms.
The video includes 41 singers and 15 instrumentalists, who were recorded by Groff, Treichler and Rubel.
“The original idea was everybody was going to do their own parts on their cellphones,” Rubel said. “That would have been tricky.
“The fact that we were able to have the safe environment in James’ and Ryan’s studios for people to come in and be recorded made it easier.”
Barham paid for the production. All proceeds from the recording will go to Promise Healthcare and Champaign County Health Care Consumers. Barham is a longtime supporter of both.
“They are wonderful organizations,” Barham said.
Viewers of “C-U Sings” will be asked for donations. Barham hopes to raise $10,000 or more.
Another goal for Barham is to increase awareness of local artists, who are often asked to help with benefits.
They have all been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“When this is over, please go support these musicians at the local venues,” Barham said. “Every single person said yes, and we did it under crazy times.”
Helping hands
Rubel, Groff and Treichler took Barham’s idea and ran with it.
“It’s a lot of work,” Barham said. “And we had to be safe. A Herculean effort they put into this. They really devoted the last few months of their lives for this.”
Rubel, a Champaign Central and UI grad, spent most of his career in C-U. Almost seven years ago, the now-62-year-old moved to Nashville, where he is an instructor and director of education at The Blackbird Academy.
Some of the performers on “C-U Sings” are new to Rubel.
“It’s so encouraging and inspiring to me to see the great musical tradition of Champaign is continuing,” Rubel said.
He remains a big fan of C-U.
“People complain about Champaign-Urbana: 'Oh, there are no mountains and there are no lakes,'” Rubel said. “The thing that I think makes it a beautiful place is the human landscape. That’s the best part, all the interesting, wonderful people that are there.”
Rubel and friends are happy with the finished product.
“I’m kind of astonished at how well it came out,” Rubel said. “I’m extremely proud of it.”
Treichler, of Wave Upon Wave Productions, considers Rubel his musical mentor.
“I regard his word highly,” Treichler said.
Making it work
There were challenges, but none that couldn’t be overcome.
“I give Mark Rubel credit for pushing us to make it as grandiose as possible,” Treichler said.
It was Rubel’s idea to include a pipe organ and guitarists.
Like Treichler, Groff has his own business — Perennial Sound Studio. That helped with their latest project.
They both liked collaborating with Rubel and Barham.
“It sounded like an amazing experience,” Groff said. “That really filled up the tank. It fueled our enthusiasm and creative spirit.”
They reached out to musicians and found plenty of takers.
“We had to plot out how many singers we could actually have,” Groff said.
The project started early in the pandemic. Performers went to Groff and Treichler’s studios, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Groff considers Barham the executive producer, with Rubel, Treichler and himself the co-producers and engineers.
Treichler mixed and mastered the recording.
“The last two weeks or so, it’s been pretty intense, just pulling together the little details and making it all work,” Treichler said.
Rubel, Groff and Treichler are audio engineers and wanted to make sure the sound was just right. It came together like they hoped.
“I knew the video would have that connection with the audience,” Treichler said.
The trio made sure all musical genres — and all ages — were included, with each performer given one line to sing. Groff’s son Oliver, 7, is the youngest.
“We didn’t have everybody sing the whole song,” Rubel said. “They knew which line they were going to be doing.”
During his long career, Rubel has learned “when you plan stuff, it goes wrong.”
But when you let it happen, you often find “the great stuff.”
So, what’s next? The recording is called “C-U Sings Volume 1.” That implies there could be more to follow.
“The potential is there, which is why we gave it the title we did,” Groff said.
Rubel is willing to listen to another pitch.
“We’ll see what happens with this,” he said. “Partly this is a response to the times we are in. I’m so glad we get to put this out in the world.
“It’s a snapshot of a community. One of the things that is beautiful about making something like this is it will acquire more meaning over time.”