Coronavirus response | In Urbana, a rockin' idea to get some fresh air
URBANA — Tracy Mertes was looking for a way to engage her neighborhood on St. Patrick’s Day — while being mindful of coronavirus precautions.
Taking an idea she read about on Facebook, Mertes organized a shamrock walk for the west Urbana state streets.
Homeowners were asked to hang the shamrock symbol, which is closely associated with the holiday. Kids in the neighborhood were encouraged to take walks and count the number of shamrocks.
On a sunny Tuesday, with temperatures in the low 50s, the shamrock walk served as break for pent-up families, while still allowing for required social distancing practices.
The buy-in level was high, Mertes said. She counted more than 71 homes with many more expected.
“I just thought if any neighborhood was going to participate in doing something like that, it would be this neighborhood,” Mertes said. “I had texted a couple of my neighborhood friends who have kids also. ‘Hey, what do you guys think of this idea?’
“They were really excited about it. They encouraged me to post on our neighborhood Google page.”
By late morning, Mertes was hearing from others. One friend had been walking for 90 minutes and told her, “It’s just nice being outside with the kids.”
Mertes and husband Ian have two children, 5-year-old William and 6-month-old Eliza.
They have been disappointed about canceled events in the area. Tuesday’s shamrock walk starts a new tradition.
“I thought, ‘We can’t all be together in a large gathering, but maybe we can each do this individually as a family.’ Make it a little more fun for the holiday,” Mertes said.
With school out, Mertes tried to make the walk a learning activity — with exercise as part of the deal.
Tracy and Ian Mertes are “always very honest” with William. COVID-19 has been a part of their discussions.
“We’ve been telling him, ‘There’s a virus going around. A lot of people are getting sick. We just need to stay healthy, keep getting exercise, keep eating healthy, but we just need to stay away from people. That’s how it gets transmitted.’
“He keeps asking us, ‘Am I healthy? Is so and so healthy?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, they’re healthy. We just want to make sure other people stay healthy.’ He understands it as best as a 5-year-old can understand it.”
The Mertes family has been in Urbana for three years. Ian works at the University of Illinois. Tracy is a speech pathologist.