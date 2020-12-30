CHAMPAIGN — While Champaign County was poised to receive its third COVID-19 vaccine shipment soon, Vermilion County had yet to receive a single dose.
“Our understanding is if we did not have it by the 24th, it would have been here yesterday,” Doug Toole, administrator of the Vermilion County Health Department, said Tuesday of that county’s first vaccine shipment.
As of Tuesday afternoon: Still no vaccine in Vermilion County, he said.
With health care personnel first in line statewide for COVID-19 vaccinations, neither of Vermilion County’s hospitals — OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center — had received vaccines for its staff members.
That’s in contrast to Champaign County, where vaccinations of medical staff at two Urbana hospitals, Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, were underway with the first shipment about a week before Christmas.
With part of Champaign County’s second shipment received last week, vaccinations continued for medical staff at Carle, OSF Heart of Mary — plus several other medical providers in the county.
In Piatt County, Kirby Medical Center in Monticello began vaccinating staff members Monday after receiving 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said Carle had vaccinated 2,500 of its employees systemwide (not including Carle Hoopeston) in the first 10 days of receiving vaccines, starting with the first employees at Carle Foundation Hospital on Dec. 17.
Why Vermilion County remained out in the cold, vaccine-wise, Toole said he couldn’t answer, though he’s asked the Illinois Department of Public Health.
All counties in the state should have received some vaccines by at least the second week of shipments, said the state agency’s spokeswoman, Melaney Arnold.
“We’re tracking down what is happening in Vermilion,” she said.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 has been hitting Vermilion County hard. As of Tuesday, 41 Vermilion County residents — 6 percent of the county’s 708 active COVID-19 cases — were hospitalized, and the county’s seven-day positivity rate was 11.4 percent.
Vaccinating OSF Sacred Heart’s medical staff is important, Squires said.
OSF is depending on the state and Vermilion County Health Department for vaccine updates, and its current stance as of Tuesday, he said, was “waiting patiently and praying.”
Vaccine distributions made during the first week were reserved for the counties with the 50 highest COVID-19 death rates in the state, and while Champaign County isn’t one of them, it did receive some doses the first week. That’s because Carle Foundation Hospital is one of the state’s 10 regional vaccine distribution hubs and serves dozens of counties.
In Champaign County, there were 460 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that first shipment that went to Carle and some OSF Heart of Mary front-line health care workers.
Part of Champaign County’s second shipment arrived last week — two trays of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 975 doses per tray — and went to continue vaccinating health care personnel in Champaign County, according to Brandon Meline, COVID-19 response coordinator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The second part of Champaign County’s second shipment, 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, arrived Monday and was already being distributed mostly to health care personnel this week.
C-UPHD also scheduled about 300 appointments over four days starting Tuesday to vaccinate some EMS-certified emergency medical technicians and firefighters in the county who aren’t affiliated with Carle or OSF, Meline said.
Some vaccination slots at public health were also given to independent medical practitioners in the county who don’t work for any of the medical providers being included in the other distributions, he said.
It was unknown if Champaign County’s third shipment — expected to be both types of vaccine — would arrive yet this week or early next week, according to Meline.
It will be a smaller shipment, though, because the state began vaccinations this week at long-term care facilities, he said.
With the next shipment, Champaign County should be nearing completion of vaccinations for medical personnel and nursing home residents who choose to be vaccinated, Meline said.
“We think by the first full week of the new year, we might be moving into other groups,” he said.
Next in line are adults 75 and older and critical infrastructure employees — such as police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, people working in transportation, educators and potentially such front-line workers as grocery store employees.
Details remain to be worked out, Meline said, but Champaign County is prioritizing people working face to face with the public, “as much as we can,” he said.
How soon others can be vaccinated?
Meline said public health will be doing targeted outreach and also keeping the community posted on the vaccine dashboard on its website at cuphd.org.
“We’re hoping by spring, we’re at the point where we have an opportunity to offer it to anybody who wants it,” he said.
Toole said he has been getting plenty of inquiries from Vermilion County residents about when they can be vaccinated, and he tells them that depends on a lot of factors — among them when shipments will arrive and how large they’ll be.
“I say check back with me in March,” he said.