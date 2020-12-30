CHAMPAIGN -- A temporary restraining order hearing for Merry-Ann’s Diner set for Thursday has been canceled after a permanent injunction order was entered Wednesday by Judge Benjamin Dyer.
In a settlement signed by diner owner Mary Pomonis and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, Merry-Ann’s at 1510 S. Neil St., C, is now subject to a permanent injunction prohibiting it to operate without a valid health permit issued by the health district.
Merry-Ann’s will be permitted to serve for carry-out and delivery only after the health district reinspects the diner and the owner submits a written plan to operate in compliance with state COVID-19 restrictions and public-health requirements.
Pomonis will also be subject to paying a $50 permit-reinstatement fee to the health district and any fines connected with unlawfully operating without a health permit and/or city food-and-beverage license.
The health district suspended Merry-Ann’s permit Dec. 9 for continuing to serve indoors in violation of a state COVID-19 mitigation order barring indoor service at bars and restaurants. Then the city of Champaign suspended the diner’s food-and-beverage license for continuing to operate without a valid health permit.
Jim Roberts, environmental health director for the health district, said the diner wouldn’t owe the district a fine along with the permit-reinstatement fee.
Champaign City Attorney Fred Stavins said Wednesday that no city fine has been assessed at this time.
"Like most cases, the city is more interested in compliance," he said.