CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois wrestling team broke a 400-plus streak of Illini sporting events without an internal COVID-19 disruption when it withdrew from a competition scheduled for Sunday.
After an outbreak was identified among UI wrestlers early this week, the athletic department announced the team would withdraw from this weekend’s Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, N.C.
Tuesday’s decision, and the team’s subsequent handling of the outbreak, stem from the elevated COVID-19 protocols the UI athletics department has adopted for its athletes and staff, with the blessing of local public-health officials.
The main difference lies with how athletics handles vaccinated “close contacts” in their programs who have been exposed to someone who tests positive.
Unlike a vaccinated UI student or Champaign resident, who are recommended to test five days after exposure, all Illini athletes and staff are ordered to test immediately after a known exposure to the virus.
In wrestling’s case, given its designation as a high-risk sport, uninfected players have had to test every morning since the first team positive was identified, and practice doesn’t begin until everyone gets their results back, two Illini wrestlers confirmed this week.
“We have our vaccinated close contacts, depending on the sport, testing at minimum every other day, or for high-risk sports like wrestling, testing every day,” said Randy Ballard, the UI’s head athletic trainer.
Other indoor, high-risk sports subject to the same testing protocols include basketball and volleyball.
And there’s no set “playbook” on whether to cancel a sporting event over COVID-19 concerns, Ballard said. Each event’s risk factors are weighed on a case-by-case basis: the transmission risk of the sport, the number of positive tests in the program, travel time and method, home games vs. away, and many more.
“That’s how it should be, because every situation is different, right? And every sport is different,” said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
According to UI redshirt sophomore wrestler Zac Braunagel, a teammate tested positive for the virus when he felt under the weather after returning from last weekend’s Michigan State invitational.
Once the wrestler tested positive, it set off a wave of team tests. From what Braunagel and sophomore teammate Danny Pucino have gathered, around a dozen wrestlers on the 36-member team and one staff member have contracted the virus, including Braunagel himself. Athletics declined to comment on the number of positive tests within the program.
The team is widely vaccinated — around 97 percent of UI athletes have received all doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Ballard said — and Braunagel said most of his infected teammates haven’t noticed any significant symptoms of the virus.
A few reported mild symptoms, including loss of smell and taste and headaches, he said.
Braunagel tested positive on Monday, and has commenced his 10-day quarantine.
Though he’s not competing either way while he recovers from shoulder surgery, Braunagel said he feels for teammates who missed out on the competition.
“I know they were looking forward to wrestling some of the guys at Appalachian State — when they got it, it was harder on them,” he said. “We’re all going through it together almost, so it made it a little bit easier.”
Pucino missed the outbreak entirely. While the rest of his team was traveling from Saturday’s event, he was competing for Italy at the U23 wrestling World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.
Once Pucino returned and tested negative, he was able to resume practice with the remaining uninfected teammates.
“Everyone’s staying positive and everyone’s doing what they can to be on top of the podium in March,” Pucino said. “If you’re quarantined, you’re going out on runs, you’re doing push-ups, doing body-weight stuff alone, outside or in your apartment, and the guys that are still wrestling are training hard and going after it every day, just with less guys.”
A feature that’s helped athletics stay on top of potential outbreaks is an internal notification system through the school’s SHIELD program.
When an Illini athlete tests positive, athletic trainers are immediately notified. They then loop in local contact tracers to facilitate isolation and quarantine arrangements and further case investigations.
“It becomes a lot easier for us to do the follow-up much more quickly,” Vaid said.
Vaid said the health district has consulted with UI athletics previously about whether athletes should participate after COVID-19 exposure, but Tuesday’s withdrawal was not one of those cases. Athletics staff made the evaluation on their own, he said.
“It was an abundance of caution, but I think at the end of the day, it was the right decision,” Vaid said.
A decision about the Illini wrestlers’ next competition — the Lindenwood Open, set for next Saturday — will be assessed at a meeting on Monday, Ballard said.
“This is a good reminder for all of us that we’re not out of the woods yet. COVID fatigue is real and we can’t get complacent,” Ballard said. “It’s a little disappointing to cancel a match, but I’m really grateful for our community partners. It’s a testament to this community and how we do things to keep people safe.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ballard has met with Vaid on at least a monthly basis, though it was “much more frequent” earlier in the pandemic.
“Public health can make recommendations, but if you do not have somebody to make those recommendations a reality by implementing them, it’s impossible for public health departments anywhere to be successful,” Vaid said. “We need people who are committed to doing the right things, and I believe (Athletic Director Josh Whitman) and (Ballard) and the U of I administration are committed to doing that.”