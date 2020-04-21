Coronavirus response | Jim Dey | New Senate president not letting a good crisis go to waste
By now, everyone has heard the politicians’ favorite cliche about never letting a crisis go to waste.
However tiresome it may be, it — like most cliches — rings true. It speaks to the propensity of our elected officials to try to sneak unrelated provisions into emergency legislation that have no business being there but, in the rush to judgment, get in anyway.
One great example is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s insistence that, among other things, $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts be included in the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package for cities and states that Congress recently passed.
What does one have to do with the other? Nothing. Congressional advocates for the Kennedy Center just took advantage of the situation and put it in with the knowledge that members of the House and Senate were under pressure to pass the bill.
Illinois now has its own experience with that kind of effort — and it hasn’t been well received.
Last week, new Senate President Don Harmon asked Congress to provide another $40 billion in aid to the state. That includes $10 billion to bail out the state’s woefully underfunded public pensions.
What does the damage caused by the economic freeze put in place to halt the spread of this illness have to do with the state’s chronically mismanaged public pension funds?
Not much. That’s why Harmon’s request was dismissed as what it is — a request for citizens of the other 49 states to help make up for the damage inflicted on this state’s public pensions by the powers-that-be over several decades.
As such, it was not well received.
“Ever heard the one about the man who kills his parents and then begs for mercy because he’s an orphan? That’s Springfield, destroying the state’s finances and then seeking a bailout,” The Chicago Tribune editorialized.
Said the equally dismayed Chicago Sun-Times, “How Harmon thought to justify this ‘ask’ — let alone put it in writing to be picked up in publications including the New York Times, Forbes and our own Sun-Times — is beyond us. ... At best, Harmon’s pension ask is politically clueless. At worst, it will serve to explode efforts at bipartisanship in Washington as our nation struggles to recover from the pandemic.”
Noting that some say if one doesn’t ask, one doesn’t get, Capitol Fax publisher Rich Miller wrote: “For those who might say ‘It never hurts to ask,’ Yes, it can hurt to ask. ... Illinois created this problem. It’s Illinois’ responsibility to solve it.”
Unfortunately, Illinois’ politicians have no real interest in solving the state’s public-pension crisis beyond hoping a pot full of money will fall from the sky or that they can raise state taxes so high that they can properly fund the pensions while simultaneously presiding over an explosion of new social service program spending.
But here’s the rub.
While Harmon asked for $10 billion — real money by anyone’s standards — that’s a drop in the bucket compared to how underfunded the state’s five public pensions — teachers, state employees, university employees, judges and legislators — are. They have just 40 percent of the assets needed to meet future obligations.
Depending on whether one uses government or private-sector accounting standards, the 60 percent unfunded portion ranges from $137 billion to roughly $250 billion.
That doesn’t mean the funds can’t continue to meet their monthly payment obligations for the foreseeable future; it means they won’t be to do too far beyond the foreseeable future.
The coronavirus certainly complicates pension finances — the collective decline in the value of their assets requires even larger contributions by the state to address the underfunding issue.
In Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s now-dead 2020-21 budget proposal, he proposed allocating roughly 20-plus percent — $9.7 billion — of his $42 billion spending plan to the pensions.
Pritzker said over the weekend that he was “not aware” of Harmon’s request but said he hopes the state will received “some unencumbered dollars” from the federal government.
He said “every state has this problem,” but that’s only partly true.
Every state is having revenue problems as a consequence of the economic freeze. But every state has not, like Illinois, repeatedly — and intentionally — shot itself in the foot regarding its public pensions.
