URBANA — The Champaign County Courthouse is closed to the general public, but four men had appearances in drug court Friday, making history — even though they may not have realized it.
Using videoconferencing to bring the defendants’ voices to the courtroom, Judge Randy Rosenbaum did his best to get their attention about not following the rules.
“We’re in a very unique time. It’s very difficult for people to be monitored," he said. "We are doing the best we can.”
“Know and understand this: How you act between now and that next court date is going to speak volumes. Make sure you go to all your appointments and tests and contact the drug court team if you are struggling. Get your act together,” Rosenbaum told a client Friday.
Although some judges have had phone conferences with attorneys since the courthouse closed March 16, Rosenbaum is the first to use technology to bring court to the defendants. Federal court officials have used such technology for years. Not so with Illinois state courts.
Rosembaum, Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds and supervising court reporter Melissa Clagg were physically present in the judge’s courtroom.
Drug-court coordinator Zachary Dawkins appeared electronically from home, and the four clients phoned in, one at a time, to join the group.
Clagg coordinated the electronic meetings.
Since the men called in but did not use video, Rosenbaum first had to convince himself he had the actual defendant. Seeing their phone number was a good indication. He also asked them their middle names, and in at least one case, an email address.
Convinced he had the right person, he began the hearing, which was recorded on the courthouse’s digital system.
The four men summoned to court Friday were all arraigned on petitions to revoke their probation because they hadn’t gotten tested when they were supposed to, or they tested positive for using drugs or alcohol more than once.
Normally, those kinds of hiccups would land a drug-court client in jail — where remaining sober isn’t a problem — until the case can be resolved.
Rosenbaum reminded the men of the penalties they face if their probation is revoked and of the rare opportunity that the COVID-19 virus was giving them to avoid being locked up.
“These are not suggestions. These are court orders. The drug court team is here to help you and support you,” he said, urging them to take advantage of the resources offered to them — even during a pandemic.
Rosenbaum allotted 15 minutes for each of the four hearings Friday. The first got off to a bit of a rocky start as Clagg worked out the technical glitches — e.g., audio feedback from computers being too close to each other — and the judge figured out which buttons to push to make sure the clients heard him and instructed the clients when to speak up and when to mute their audio.
Once underway, each hearing went faster, and the group was done with all four in about 45 minutes.
He and the lawyers agreed that the videoconference appearances were better than no check-ins.
“The more contact these people have with us, the better. Hopefully, these are wake-up calls,” Rosenbaum said.
Dawkins observed that addiction by its very nature is an “isolation disease” and that a unifying principle of 12-step recovery programs is communication with others who are addicted or extensively recovered.
“It’s best whenever you can be with others,” he said. “Being isolated like this, the temptation is to sink back in. There’s reduced accountability from peers, and in our case, from the justice system. There’s only so much we can do right now to help.
“It has been cool to see the recovery community adapt and figure out ways to be supportive of each other at this time,” he said.
Dawkins said the “engaged” clients are taking part in online meetings while others may view the stay-at-home order “as a way to get away with things as opposed to grow and continue to learn with the program.”
“We need to assure them we are still watching you. You need to be accountable,” he said.
Rosenbaum said given how smoothly the Friday sessions went, the drug-court team might expand the videoconferencing to deal with other defendants for “sanctions and incentives.”
Those are punishments like essays for those who fall back and gift cards for those who do well. There are about 45 drug-court clients who usually have weekly court appearances during the first year of their probation.
Typically, drug court has two classes of graduates per year in the spring and late fall. Dawkins said the May 20 graduation has already been canceled but will hopefully be held in late August or September.