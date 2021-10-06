URBANA — Take it from a Champaign County judge hearing eviction cases: Tenants put on notice by their landlords and being summoned to court need to take it seriously.
One possible impact of Illinois’ extended moratorium on evictions — which ended Sunday — is that eviction notices from landlords and summons to appear in court may seem “less real” to tenants receiving them, according to Judge Brett Olmstead.
“They need to start taking this seriously,” he said.
While there were 49 first appearances in court Monday on residential eviction cases, Olmstead said only about 10 of them applied to tenants who were still covered under the now-expired moratorium.
He expects the volume of these cases to pick up some, but also said he’s beginning to think it won’t be the huge wave of evictions people expected once the moratorium ended.
That’s due to an incremental easing of restrictions that was already underway and the large amount of rental assistance for tenants that has been and remains available, Olmstead said.
“I think it will go up,” the judge said. “I don’t think it will be a crushing wave.”
The state moratorium on evictions was extended several times, most recently last month, before it was left to expire Sunday.
Since July 31, all eviction case-filing restrictions have ended, though until Monday, a landlord was unable to obtain an enforceable order against a tenant covered under the moratorium, Olmstead said.
Covered tenants included those who provided their landlords with signed, sworn affidavits declaring they met income eligibility, were unable to pay rent due to a COVID-19-related hardship, were making best efforts to pay or would have been rendered homeless by an eviction.
According to records provided by Olmstead, there have been 80 residential eviction cases filed in Champaign County from Sept. 1 through Monday, though not all involved tenants previously covered under the moratorium.
Champaign County currently has seven eviction cases set for first appearances Oct. 12 and 13 set for the next weekly hearing date Oct. 18, he said.
Olmstead said he wants to get the word out to tenants to take these actions seriously and plan ahead. He frequently hears tenants tell him about the bad luck they have had and that they need more time, though it’s rare that a tenant hasn’t had more than a month to deal with a pending eviction once they’ve been notified by their landlords, he said.
Cunningham Township case manager Kyle Patterson, who focuses on eviction prevention and tenant advocacy, said the township office has seen a steady increase of tenants seeking help over the past month, and he anticipates the number of eviction cases will grow by the week.
Patterson said tenants typically have less than a week from the time they’re served until they must appear in court.
There’s still a lot of rental assistance available through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Cunningham Township and City of Champaign Township, he said.
“We’re encouraging people to get out there and apply,” he said.
His biggest advice to tenants facing potential eviction is to talk to their landlords.
Patterson didn’t know if the end of the moratorium would lead to more homelessness, he said, but he does know the past year and a half has been confusing given the frequently changing emergency orders.
“We worry that it may be a tidal wave that society is not quite ready to handle,” he said.
Genia Laslie, COVID-19 relief coordinator at the Regional Planning Commission and coordinator of the agency’s emergency rental-assistance program, said there’s been a slight increase in applications for help starting in mid-September.
As of Sept. 30, there had been 1,568 unduplicated households approved for Champaign County’s Department of Treasury Emergency Rent Assistance Program, with funds granted totaling more than $4.6 million, she said.
The agency still has “significant amounts of Department of Treasury funding” to support rental households financially affected by COVID-19 to cover past-due housing costs, she said.
The RPC has also reached out to local landlords to encourage their tenants to apply, Laslie said.
Information on how to apply is avilable at the RPC’s website at ccrpc.org/era.