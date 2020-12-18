URBANA — Apple Dumplin’ restaurant is now under a temporary court order forbidding its continued operation without a valid health permit.
In a hearing Thursday, Judge Benjamin Dyer ruled in favor of the Champaign County Public Health Department — which is staffed and run by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District — and granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the restaurant at 2014 N. High Cross Road, U from operating as a food establishment without a health permit.
The temporary restraining order will be in effect until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at which time there will be another hearing seeking a longer-lasting resolution.
Apple Dumplin’ owners Jim and Kathryn Flaningam had continued to operate their restaurant with indoor service after health district authorities first issued warnings, then revoked the restaurant’s health permit last week.
Under the state’s COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, indoor service at bars and restaurants is currently forbidden due to continued spread of the disease.
The hearing Thursday was conducted via Zoom, but Dyer was in the courtroom, along with Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach, the Flaningams and about 25 spectators.
After granting the county’s motion for a temporary restraining order, Dyer also denied a temporary restraining order sought by the Flaningams’ attorney, Thomas DeVore. That was in connection with a separate but related case the Flaningams filed against the Champaign County Public Health Department and Administrator Julie Pryde after their health permit was revoked.
Dyer said this isn’t a battle between public health and commerce, or a battle between mask wearers and those who oppose masks.
Two factors that weren’t in dispute, both he and Banach said, is that restaurants need a valid health permit to operate, and Apple Dumplin’ currently does not have one.
Dyer said he doesn’t want to trivialize the Flaningams’ hardships, but to rule otherwise would be to trivialize the sacrifices many other restaurants that are following the rules have made.
The judge also said Apple Dumplin’ didn’t seek an administrative review on its revoked health permit before turning to the court.
DeVore argued that the health district was essentially seeking to shut the restaurant down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but did not provide any facts to suggest it was spreading inside the restaurant.
Banach said the health district wasn’t seeking to close Apple Dumplin’ — just to stop it from continuing to serve indoors.
Apple Dumplin’ could have done as many other restaurants have and stay open by offering carry-out or outdoor service, Banach said.
Some people don’t believe indoor dining is a risk, Banach said, but Pryde and the health district have determined that it is.
Apple Dumplin’ won’t be the only restaurant in Champaign County subject to a hearing next week over revoked health permits.
The health district revoked its permit for Merry-Ann’s Diner, 1510 S. Neil St., C, also for continuing to serve indoors in defiance of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
That restaurant also continued operating without its permit, and the city of Champaign has scheduled an administrative hearing for Dec. 22 to determine the status of the food-establishment license it issued to Merry-Ann’s.
The city requires restaurants to have both a health permit and a food-establishment license to legally operate.