URBANA — The jury hearing Romero Leslie’s sex abuse case was chosen Monday afternoon.
Judge Roger Webber said of the 100 summonses for jurors that went out, about 40 people came to the courthouse for the in-person orientation while another 20 to 30 did the introductory remarks online.
Webber said he asked for 40 people to be available at 1:30 p.m. for questioning and took 20 in the courtroom initially while the others waited in the jury assembly room.
Webber sits in one of the Urbana courthouse’s three largest courtrooms so it can easily accommodate 20 people seated several feet apart.
When questioning of the jurors began, four at a time went to the jury box, seated several feet apart, instead of sitting two in one row next to each other and two in the row behind, as has always been the case.
There were also containers of disinfecting wipes on the jury box rail and hand sanitizer and wipes at the rail separating the gallery from the well of the courtroom.
Potential jurors were asked to wipe the chair arms and the rails as they entered and exited.
Before the first witness testified Tuesday morning, Webber asked her to wipe the microphone since witnesses tend to adjust it, sometimes frequently when they are nervous.
Webber said they only needed the first group of 20 citizens since a jury of 12 and one alternate was picked with only two people excused.
“It went really smooth,” the judge said of the process known as voir dire.
On breaks, the jury was split into groups of seven and six and went to two different rooms to get a beverage or use the bathroom. When it came time to deliberate, they went to the courtroom next door instead of the small jury room in the back.
In the courtroom, tables for the prosecution and the defense were moved farther from the jury box, and a podium was placed in front of the bench for the lawyers to stand at to give opening statements and closing arguments.
All the jurors wore masks through the entire trial. The lawyers did not, opting to be heard clearly instead and keeping their distance from each other. Only Leslie and his lawyer, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, were close to each other.
There is Plexiglas now surrounding the witness stand so that the witnesses aren’t spewing on the nearby jurors or the court reporter, who sits in front of the witness stand.
Webber said after the trial concluded, jurors told him they felt “comfortable” and that the court personnel went over and above to assure their safety.